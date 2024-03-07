Data Analyst & Business Intelligence Engineer
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts use our app or website and we have many of the biggest names in aviation as business customers.
At the core of our service is a globally distributed network of 40,000+ radio receivers that feed real-time aircraft data from roughly 100,000 flights per day to the Flightradar24 platform. We add over a billion database entries each month and process several years of historical data, totaling many terabytes.
If you are keen to work with one of the largest data sets in aviation as well as with user data from one of the most popular travel apps, this could be the role for you. We are looking for a Data Analyst & Business Intelligence (BI) Engineer to help us identify trends and patterns, convert raw data sets into actionable insights and to visualize them in appealing and user-friendly dashboards.
Flightradar24 is in the early stages of an exciting BI and data analytics journey so you'll have plenty of opportunity to shape how we do things in this area.
The position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll do
Analyze and interpret large and complex data sets to identify trends, patterns and derive insights
Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand reporting requirements and data needs
Storytelling with data
Create reports and dashboards
Develop and implement data pipeline processes to ensure accurate and timely data integration from various sources
Be a data analytics and BI promoter (evangelist)
Report to CTO
Who you are
5+ years of experience in data related roles: business intelligence or data analytics engineering.
Have prior experience in building data visualizations and dashboards, utilizing tools like Tableau, Mixpanel, Looker, or similar.
Expertise with SQL and ETL tools (Airflow or similar)
Experience with automating workflows and building data-focused tooling
Familiar with exploratory data analysis to understand data patterns and trends
Familiar with big data processing tools and data management (BigQuery, Elastic or similar)
A great communicator with strong written (including technical writing) and spoken English (Swedish is not a requirement for this role)
Nice to haves:
Experience with BigQuery
Experience with user (preferably subscription) data from Web sites and/or Apps
Passion for aviation
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
