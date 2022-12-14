Data Analyst, Ingka Group
2022-12-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
Who you are
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
We are looking for a Data Analysts to join our people planning subdomain in the People Domain Data & Analytics team. We work on creating best-in-class coworker experiences and enabling strategic and operational decision making on people planning related topics. We rely on the latest technology and cutting-edge methodologies, working in cross-functional teams to keep IKEA leading in an exciting and fast-moving environment.
Our diverse and global team within Data & Analytics is growing even more and we would love to talk with you, if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
* You consider data to be the starting point for solving (almost) any business problem, and you are passionate about the possibilities of data & analytics
* Love to dig deep into data, to apply advanced visualization tools and to tell compelling data-driven stories to non-technical stakeholders
* Are passionate about applying a scientific mindset to solve business problems and to guide product development using behavioral analysis, experimentation (A/B testing), statistics and statistical modelling
* Enjoy applying your knowledge in SQL and programming (e.g. in Python) to work with large datasets
* Able to perform work with a balanced trade-off between care and speed, in rapid validated learning cycles to optimize performance in the long term
* A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships and loves sharing knowledge with more junior team members (especially relevant for a Senior role)
* Are a curious problem solver who wants to keep learning!
* Have at least 2 years relevant experience as a Data Analyst, Web Analyst, Business Analyst or similar (5 years for a Senior role)
* Preferably a higher educational background in applied mathematics, statistics, computer science, engineering or equivalent
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
What you'll be doing day to day
You will be part of leading the transformation of IKEA into a more data driven company by extracting and sharing insights from data that reinforce, alter, or impact decisions on people planning - leading to a better experience for our coworkers and customers. You'll apply the latest principles of data storytelling by combining data, narrative and visuals to drive change.
For example, we are developing metrics, models, dashboards and tools to answer questions like:
* How can we help scheduling planner with advanced analytics to make and follow-up strategic decisions and stay informed about the well-being of our coworkers?
* What aspect of people planning can be improved in order to reduce turnover?
* How do we measure, understand, and drive planning performance?
* How should we staff our stores to create the best possible customer experience?
And perhaps you have your own ideas on problems to solve? We are on a journey towards becoming a data-driven company and you will have the opportunity to help shape our path, based on your knowledge and experience.
Our team within IKEA
You will work in Data & Analytics together with other Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Data Engineers and Data Stewards. Together you will be joining cross-functional product teams with of colleagues from Technology, Product and Design in the People Domain to create the best possible solutions.
IKEA has long been a global leader in home furnishing. We are proud of our vision to improve the everyday life of the many people. But our industry is quickly changing, and we need to adapt to stay competitive. To facilitate our digital growth ambition, we are working in different locations world-wide. The home office for this role is in Malmö, Sweden, but we act as one global team and work together on global solutions.
We see so many opportunities for what we can accomplish and have the ambition to be a world class team. At the same time, we believe that our work is not just about solving business problems, but also about learning and having fun together.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
* Work on exciting problems as described above, and you are encouraged to spot new opportunities and to collaborate with Data & Analytics colleagues in other specialist teams
* Opportunities to have global impact with your work
* Flexible and modern tools: we deploy on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open-source tools across the board
* Your choice between Mac and Windows
* A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics)
* Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning)
* Flexible, sustainable and friendly working environment in a truly value-based company
* Fantastic career opportunities in a large global organization, with a servant leadership style and lots of possibilities to take ownership
* Relocation support where applicable
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
If you have questions regarding the role, recruitment process or other practicalities please reach out to Carl-Johan Andersson at carl-johan.andersson@ingka.ikea.com
