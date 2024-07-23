Data Analyst in Supply Planning
2024-07-23
Ready to dive into a data-rich environment, where your expertise drives transformative solutions? If you thrive on solving complex data challenges and aspire to make a significant impact in a dynamic, tech-driven environment, this role is your opportunity.
About us:
A warm welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups! With a heritage spanning over 330 years, Husqvarna remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously re-inventing our business. We create solutions that enhance urban and green spaces loved by many - and now, we want you to be a part of it.
The team that you will belong to, Logility Excellence Center (LEX), is the heartbeat of our supply chain planning solution, Logility Voyager. Combining business acumen with technical expertise, we drive the support, maintenance and continuous improvement of Logility Voyager, ensuring it remains cutting-edge and effective.
About the Role:
"You'll work in a small team here - and that's exactly the charm; that you get to be "everywhere", get a broad scope - and will be able to really influence things".
That's how Mikael, our Director Integration & BPA Services, describes the role as Data Analyst in our LEX team.
As our Data Analyst, you'll navigate the complex layers of data. As we were in to, you will be part of a team responsible for our Supply Chain Planning solution. You will the support the team in extracting, analyzing data availability and quality from different ERP system or other storage of data. From developing end-to-end analytics reports, to collaborating with developers and process leads for process improvements, your influence will be felt across the team.
You will identify trends, drive resolutions for data issues - and present your findings. Engaging in rollout projects, you will analyze data requirements, document specifications and validate changes - and you will make sure that our data always keeps the best quality.
Providing day-to-day operational support and troubleshooting reported issues will also be part of your responsibilities. Additionally, you will regularly update solutions to minimize technical debts and maintain data integrity.
About You:
You are adaptable, precise, and a problem-solver by nature. Complex datasets don't scare you; instead, they inspire you to uncover insightful stories. You communicate complex data points clearly and are proactive, always predicting the next step.
With a visionary mindset, you design innovative blueprints for integrated solutions, excel in project management and demonstrate strong problem-solving skills. Your attention to detail allows you to take lead - and carry out your work, independently (but of course, with some great back-up from the team).
Your skills and experience:
You have expertise in data analysis - experience in working on complex SQL queries, large data flows and data quality assurance will be essential for success in this role.
Since this is a demanding application - you must have worked with application solutions before.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Experience with BI Analytics? A plus!
Location:
This role is located in Sweden (Huskvarna or Jonsered, just outside Gothenburg). But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We like to meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week.
How to apply:
If this sounds like the adventure you've been waiting for, we want to hear from you! Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-08-18. We apply ongoing selection.
At Husqvarna, we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, we are dedicated and we Care.
If you have any questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner: Matilda Nordén - matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you apply?
As we now approach the holiday season, our recruitment process will be adjusted accordingly. We will read applications on an ongoing basis, but we will start inviting candidates for interviews in August.
At Husqvarna, we value balance between work and private life. With that said, we thank you who applied for your understanding - and wish you a really great summer!
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
