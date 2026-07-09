Data Analyst (Fixed term employment)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are seeking an experienced Data Analyst to lead and coordinate analytical initiatives across one of our Areas within Commercial. This role involves driving the full analytical lifecycle, from hypothesis development through data analysis to actionable insights and strategic recommendations while ensuring data quality, accessibility, and reliability throughout the process.
In addition to the responsibilities above, your role will include:
Partner with Product Managers and stakeholders to shape product strategies and prioritize initiatives through data-informed insights.
Drive customer-centricity by analyzing behavioral, commercial, and product performance data to enhance the digital experience.
Define and monitor key KPIs and implement event tracking to evaluate product performance and ensure alignment with intended outcomes.
Lead the development of business cases by integrating commercial, digital, and user behavior insights.
Promote a data-driven culture by enhancing data visibility, educating stakeholders, and translating complex data into actionable narratives.
Write efficient SQL and code to query, aggregate, and transform large datasets with high data quality.
Use tools such as BigQuery, Looker, and Power BI to explore, visualize, and communicate insights.
Actively contribute to the analytics community within the Commercial domain and across the H&M Group.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll join a global, cross-functional team committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences through close collaboration, user-centric design, and continuous iteration. The team brings together diverse expertise across Product Design, Analytics, and Engineering, and partners closely with other product teams within the global digital experience organization, as well as key business stakeholders.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience from product or business analysis, customer or commercial analytics, management consulting, or data engineering
Strong experience with SQL, proficiency in Python is a plus
Previous experience with cloud analytics environments such as Databricks or GCP
Previous experience within ecommerce, retail, fashion or tech product driven companies
Academic degree within Business Administration, Economics, Engineering (or similar)
Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Google Data Studio, Looker Studio, etc
Demonstrated ability to synthesize large amounts of data into clear insights
Ability to work with multiple stakeholders across different competences (Commercial Leads, eCommerce Managers, Product Managers, Developers, Designers, Data Engineers, etc.)
Be comfortable with working within a large matrix organization
Strong communication skills and an ability to communicate and explain data and its implications to various stakeholders
Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving skills
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
And people who have...
Experience working in agile, iterative product development environments
A proactive, ownership-driven attitude with the ability to manage ambiguity and adapt quickly to change
Curiosity and a continuous improvement mindset, always looking for ways to enhance the product and the team's ways of working
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Please note this is a fixed term employment for duration of 12-months Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9998024