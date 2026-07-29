Data Analyst (Fixed Term Employment)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our team for a fixed-term duration of 14 months, covering a parental leave. You'll bring a solid technical foundation, problem-solving aptitude, and a passion for contributing to a collaborative team environment within sustainability topics. The primary focus is developing high-quality analyses that meet our Resource Use and Circularity sustainability needs and technological standards.
You will be contributing to the short- and long-term priorities aligned with the PI roadmap. Some of your responsibilities will include
Understanding the added value of product / team's work. Following up OKRs through setting and following up KPIs.
Data discovery, building data products, testing and evaluating model outputs, in collaboration closely with other roles in the product / team, i.e. DE, Business Expert, etc.
Solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics and effectively communicating findings to a variety of stakeholders.
Framing the problem together with stakeholders, exploring large data sets, preparing data for own analysis.
Creating and maintaining documentation related to your work to ensure that stakeholders have the necessary information to understand the data & analysis of input/outputs.
Sharing knowledge in Communities of Practice, thereby enriching collective understanding and fostering a culture of continuous learning.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of Tech Sustainability team in Corporate Tech Domain. You will work closely with the data analysts from all sustainability areas and the program manager and data engineer from your scope.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Academic degree in Statistics, Engineering or related field.
Proficiency in Power BI as data visualization and reporting tool.
High proficiency in SQL.
Proven ability to independently lead data projects, maintain strong relationships with business stakeholders, and design technical solutions that address complex business requirements.
Strong experience with data modelling, and different connectors for data solutions (Big Query, SharePoint).
Experience with Google Cloud environment, data quality and testing.
It is also preferred to have...
Working knowledge of Python and/or R for data analysis, automation, and statistical modelling.
Experience working with sustainability data or CSRD legal reporting.
Experience with BigQuery, Dataform, dbt, or similar cloud-based data transformation frameworks.
Knowledge of data governance, data lineage, metadata management, and master data management practices.
Understanding of sustainability reporting standards and regulations (e.g., CSRD, ESRS).
And people who have...
Experience working in agile, iterative product development environments.
A Proactive, ownership-driven attitude with the ability to manage ambiguity and adapt quickly to change.
Curiosity and a continuous improvement mindset.
A collaborative approach, always looking for ways to enhance the product and the team's ways of working.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound.
A dynamic, entrepreneurial environment where your insights directly influence strategic decisions.
A collaborative culture that values innovation, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10014941