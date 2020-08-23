Data Analyst (Expert) - Cubane Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Data Analyst (Expert)
Cubane Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-23

Cubane Solutions AB is a young and dynamic IT Consulting Company that provides English speaking niche expertise to clients with requirement in Information Technology in Swedish market. We attract, recruit, and retain the most knowledgeable and passionate professionals, and we provide a collaborative culture that enables them to thrive professionally and personally. We are passionate about helping you to get connected with the best companies in the marketplace and find an opportunity that is a great match for your individual needs. Strong communication skills, ability to highlight key issues and to communicate them to management and customers.
Job Description

We're looking for a >7 years' experience (Expert) Data Analyst to assist in the Sr Data Analyst for Strategy and Business planning product.

The scope of the consultant services is to assist in..
* work as an individual contributor
* should be able to provide best practices and architectural guidelines in PowerBI
* assist the Product Team by understanding/gathering requirement, analyzing and planning
* enable data-driven decision making by designing and developing modern visualizations/reports
* help to plan, design, build, operationalize, secure, and monitor data processing systems
* ensure solution quality

Requirements:
Three most important things
1. PowerBI (Senior)
2.SQL and Data warehousing (Expert)
3.GCP/Bigquery/Cloud (Junior)

Desired knowledge, experience, competence skills etc.
* Qlik
* Advance SQL knowledge
* Data warehousing concepts
* GCP, Bigquery concepts

