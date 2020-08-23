Data Analyst (Expert) - Cubane Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB

Cubane Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2020-08-23Cubane Solutions AB is a young and dynamic IT Consulting Company that provides English speaking niche expertise to clients with requirement in Information Technology in Swedish market. We attract, recruit, and retain the most knowledgeable and passionate professionals, and we provide a collaborative culture that enables them to thrive professionally and personally. We are passionate about helping you to get connected with the best companies in the marketplace and find an opportunity that is a great match for your individual needs. Strong communication skills, ability to highlight key issues and to communicate them to management and customers.Job DescriptionWe're looking for a >7 years' experience (Expert) Data Analyst to assist in the Sr Data Analyst for Strategy and Business planning product.The scope of the consultant services is to assist in..work as an individual contributorshould be able to provide best practices and architectural guidelines in PowerBIassist the Product Team by understanding/gathering requirement, analyzing and planningenable data-driven decision making by designing and developing modern visualizations/reportshelp to plan, design, build, operationalize, secure, and monitor data processing systemsensure solution qualityRequirements:Three most important things1. PowerBI (Senior)2.SQL and Data warehousing (Expert)3.GCP/Bigquery/Cloud (Junior)Desired knowledge, experience, competence skills etc.QlikAdvance SQL knowledgeData warehousing conceptsGCP, Bigquery concepts2020-08-23Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-22Cubane Solutions ABKlarabergsgatan 2911121 Stockholm5329925