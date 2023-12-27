Data Analyst
2023-12-27
At Sysmex Astrego we are driven by our mission to help in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and to shape the advancement of healthcare. We are committed to grow as a sustainable company creating social and economic value, and providing a greater sense of security among people and the society in which they live.
The role
With four experienced colleagues by your side in the Expert System team, you will play a crucial role in interpreting large datasets, creating algorithms and transforming data into results to be handled by our customers. You will gather microbiology based data from various sources and statistically interpret patterns and trends to be visualized. The role reports to Head of Product Development and you will work closely with the Research department.
Develop and test classification algorithms.
Analyze data results using statistical techniques.
Collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
Provide support in data analysis to our project organisation.
Identify patterns and trends in datasets and visualize results.
Prepare reports for executive leadership that effectively communicate trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data.
Tech stack: Linux, SQLite and Python, specifically Numpy.
Common tools: Atlassian Jira, Bitbucket, SAS JMP, Python Matplotlib and Pandas.
Your profile
Bachelor/master's degree in biotechnology, bioinformatics, mathematics, statistics or computer science.
3+ years' experience in data analytics & modeling.
Strong knowledge of Python.
Good knowledge of statistics.
Exceptional analytic abilities, problem solving skills and a passion for data based decision making.
Strong communication skills and experience of presenting complex information in an understandable and compelling manner.
Meritorious:
Knowledge of SAS JMP and/or R.
Experienced applying machine learning methods.
Experience from a similar position in the Life Science and/or R&D industry.
Why you should consider this opportunity
By joining Sysmex Astrego, you will become part of a company that spans the bridge from start-up to scale-up phase. We offer excellent opportunities for professional growth and your unique skills will be most valuable to us.
Working with us
We understand that work needs to be more than simply tasks on a list in order to make a living. Your job should excite you, drive you to be creative and reach for goals that haven't been met yet. By knowing this, we strive for a work environment that enables you to thrive.
Among other things we offer you:
competitive compensation package.
wellness allowance.
work-life balance.
We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity and providing a workspace that appreciates and rewards effort and commitment. Så ansöker du
