Data Analyst
Northmill Bank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Northmill Bank is a pioneering financial institution at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 170 employees in 4 countries, 2.500 merchants and 600.000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About the role
We are seeking a talented Data Analyst to join our dynamic and cross-functional team. As a Data Analyst at Northmill, you will collaborate closely with Data Engineers, fellow Data Analysts, and Data Scientists to leverage data-driven insights that will drive our business forward. Your primary focus will be on data driven insights across various areas of the bank.
In this multifaceted role, you will get the opportunity to dig into a wide variety of business areas within the Bank. You will work closely with stakeholders in other departments such as product development, marketing, customer center and credit underwriting.
Your contributions will play a vital role in shaping the future of our fintech bank, and your work will have a direct impact on our success in the competitive financial industry.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and translate them into analytical solutions.
• Create actionable insights and data visualizations that drive decision-making processes across the bank.
• Work closely with fellow analysts to shape data insights as well as Data Engineers to build data models in new areas.
Your background
The ideal candidate has excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities, effective communication skills, and a passion for leveraging data to drive business outcomes.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field
• Minimum 1 year of experience as a Data Analyst or similar roles.
• Proficiency in SQL/Snowflake for data querying and manipulation.
• Programming skills in Python and/or R.
• Qualifications
Fun Facts:
• Work-life balance - hit the gym two minutes away or go for a jog in the city.
• Event - annual conference abroad and highly appreciated "Northchill" every month.
• Health - Gym membership as an optional benefit, monthly visits from a massage therapist at the office at an affordable cost.
• Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday.
• Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office.
• Stockholm's most beautiful office space that the city has to offer, right in the city center with incredible views and our very own roof top terrace.
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://www.northmill.com/international/ Arbetsplats
Northmill Jobbnummer
8268476