Data Analyst
2023-07-07
Ready for a new adventure building the next-generation retail experience?
Bambuser is seeking a top-tier Data Analyst to join our dynamic team. As a member of our Data team, you will have the opportunity to deliver critical insights to stakeholders across the organization. At Bambuser, data is at the heart of everything we do, and our analysts play a key role in driving our continued success.
If you are a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Analyst with a passion for data-driven decision-making, we want to hear from you. Come join our team and help us shape the future of our business!
What you'll do
In the role as Data Analyst at Bambuser, you'll have the chance to work with cutting-edge technologies such as GCP BigQuery (SQL) and Thoughtspot, while also leveraging your skills in Python, Jupyter Notebooks, Excel, and Google Sheets. As an ambassador for data literacy, you will have the opportunity to demonstrate the practical applications of data to colleagues across various domains, including product development, client success management, finance, and marketing.
Who you are
Skills and background
3+ years experience as a data analyst ( Preferably in Google BigQuery)
Excellent communication and collaboration skills with both technical and non-technical colleagues (written and verbal)
Solid knowledge in data analysis, SQL
Experience in using BI/Data visualization tools such as Looker, Qlik Sense, Tableau, Thoughtspot
Self-organized and able to work independently, while collaborating proactively with others in a team and the wider organization
Passionate about producing high-quality deliveries which are easy to understand and act upon
An agile mindset, a willingness to try new things and collaborate with the team
Nice to have
Experience with the modern data stack and ecosystems.
Experience working with tracking events.
Experience working with CRM and finance data.
Experience with data modeling and data engineering procedures
Experience in A/B testing
Tools we use
GCP BigQuery, Data Studio, Thoughtspot, Python, Google Sheets
At Bambuser, our customers' business is our passion. We genuinely believe in the individuals' potential and work together as a team to pursue our vision - to reimagine the future of retail.
We offer you an open, honest, friendly workplace where everyone's opinion counts. Since our days are busy, we think it's important to have fun at work. The discussions can be intense, but we always have each other's backs.
This is Bambuser
Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology drives customer engagement and sales for some of the world's largest brands and retailers. At the forefront of live streaming technology since 2007, Bambuser launched interactive eCommerce solutions in 2019 and quickly became the platform of choice for companies worldwide. We have established long-term partnerships and supported campaign activations for brands and retailers including Adidas, Hugo Boss, Dior, FENDI, Clarins, Shiseido, John Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, QVC, and many others.
Bambuser is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome to Bambuser regardless of who you are, no matter where you come from, or what you look like.
