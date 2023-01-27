Data Analyst
About the company
This is a well known Swedish car manufacturer which is also Sweden's largest company. Their founding home is located in Eskilstuna where their factory is specialized in the production of components with transmissions and axels for wheel loaders and articulated haulers. Here work the teams who work across functions including Technology, Sales & Marketing, IT and Purchasing, employing over 2,100 people.
The recruiter will provide you with more information about this company during a phone interview.
Your role
The background to this need is that there is a product / application which is going to be transformed into several new connected services. In your role as a Data Analyst your responisbility will be to coordinate and support the maintenance work of the digital product / application. You will also participate and drive analytics explorations, mainly in the connected service domain.
Main tasks and responsibilities
• To coordinate and support the maintenance work of the digital product / application
• To learn several activities in the maintenance process
• To execute as many of the maintenance tasks as possible
• To coordinate a cross-functional team where the historical competence is present
• To participate and drive analytics explorations, mainly in the connected service domain
• To understand business problems and translating into data and analytics opportunities
• To make analysis of connected service data
• To work together with Stakeholders, Data Engineers and Data Scientist in explorations
Your qualifications
In this role you have the following qualifications:
At least one work-year of experience in a similar role
Experience and knowledge in exploration mode development and innovation
Experience in analytics tools and techniques, such as SQL, Power BI, Python, Data Bricks
We believe you also have:
Ability to collaborate with different stakeholders
Strong problem solving
Self-propelled and ability to independently drive and solve complex tasks
An analytics mindset, where hands on experience in analytics tools and technologies is a merit
