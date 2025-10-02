Data Analyst - Transportation Application Development
2025-10-02
Job Description:
We are looking for a skilled Data Analyst to join our team to help design and develop an application tailored for transportation services. You will leverage your analytical skills to gather, process, and interpret data, ensuring that our app effectively meets the needs of multiple clients. Collaborating closely with software developers, you will play a key role in translating client requirements into data-driven solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyse client requirements and transportation data to inform app development.
Work with cross-functional teams to design data architecture and database solutions.
Develop user-friendly dashboards and reporting features for the application.
Identify and implement data integration strategies to combine multiple clients' needs into a single platform.
Test and validate data processes to ensure accuracy and reliability.
Communicate insights and recommendations clearly to stakeholders and development teams.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Data Analyst, preferably in transportation or app development.
At least 5 years academic experience.
Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g., SQL, Excel, Python, R).
System development/programming experience in .NET/C#
Front-end development experience in C# and Javascript and specifically in the VUE framework.
Experience with app development processes and concepts is a plus.
Familiarity with data visualisation tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) and database management.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
Strong problem solving skills and ability to handle complex data projects.
Communication skills and ability to collaborate in cross-functional teams.
Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus.
Benefits:
Competitive salary with potential for bonuses.
Opportunities for ongoing professional development.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
How to Apply:
If you're excited about using data to enhance transportation services and are eager to contribute to a dynamic app development project, we'd love to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a cover letter to meclogistik@gmail.com
with the subject line "Data Analyst - App Development Application."
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-02
E-post: sukrukonakci@mectransport.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mec Transport AB
(org.nr 559527-4118)
661 31 SÄFFLE Kontakt
Sukru Konakci sukrukonakci@mectransport.com 0700212838
9536406