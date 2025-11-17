Data Analyst - Reporting Sweden
2025-11-17
Are you interested in the financial and regulatory reporting area and curious about granular data sets and SFSA-surveys? Are you data driven and have the capability to see details in a complex set up? Then you can become one of us in the Reporting Sweden team within Group Finance!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Develop methods and processes of collection and analysis of required data, including requirement setting and demands on maintenance.
Analyse data - identifying patterns, deviations and draw conclusions of the content.
Monitor regulatory changes and implement them in the data sets.
Work close with our agile teams to enhance Swedbank's capability of performing data driven efforts.
Cooperate with colleagues throughout many parts of the bank.
What is needed in this role: Good programming skills in e.g. Python and SQL.
Experience and interest in managing large datasets.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish & English.
Analytical skills and a high degree of technical competence to ensure high quality data sets as well as to be able to respond to feedback from the Swedish FSA, SCB and Riksbanken.
Development-oriented with a strong interest in streamlining processes and continuously identifying areas for improvement.
Academic degree or equivalent in quantitative areas like Mathematics/Data/Economics/IT.
Skills in SAFe & agile ways of working is beneficial.
A pragmatic and problem-solving mindset. You need to be able to adapt to a complex and changing environment and be a strong team player with excellent collaboration skills.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be part of a team responsible for financial and regulatory reporting for Swedbank AB and Swedbank Hypotek AB that covers qualitative and quantitative data collections. As a Data Analyst you will contribute to extending the technical competence of our team and will play a crucial role in ensuring accurate and compliant reporting to authorities. You will build dashboards, defining KPIs, and ensuring data accuracy across systems. You'll work closely with stakeholders to understand the full data journey - from operational inputs to final reports - and help drive smarter, data-informed decisions throughout the organization. We actively work on improving our ways of working and make the reporting process more efficient. You will belong to and work together with a professional, fun, open and supporting team of colleagues". Gabrielle Bergquist, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 03.12.2025. Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Gabrielle Bergquist
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
