Data Analyst - Product Dev & Engineering Tech Center, Business Tech
2024-04-22
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
The role:
As a Data Analyst, you will work together in a team of Data Analysts to support the product teams within the unit. You will work closely with the Product Managers, Engineers, Business Experts, and Product Designers to create value from data while working towards the goal of improving our platforms and systems. You will work with multiple complex data sources, prepare data, aggregate, and transform both structured & unstructured data. You will create analysis, build reporting tools and dashboards, and products around data, while securing the realization of business value from data.
Our team is part of the Consumer & Sales Unit, a global cross-functional and customer-centric function within the H&M Brand tech team. Our focus is to deliver platforms and systems that enable an outstanding customer experience.
Job Description
Define and set-up measurable KPI's on different levels of granularity and maintain their visualization by creating and maintaining intuitive dashboards
Data prep: get the data from multiple complex data sources (APIs, databases, etc.) , clean and transform the data, develop data flows
Combine, explore, and draw valuable insights from data. Work with large and complex data assets from different parts of the business
Identify and interpret trends and patterns in complex data sets to enable the business to take data-driven decisions
Empower stakeholders to improve the customer value through expert analysis of various types of data
Advocate data-driven decision making through experimentation and other quantitative analysis
Pressure-test algorithms from a business logic perspective and develop value-proofs / business cases
Provide data insights for technical solutions and system improvements to improve the customer experience
Qualifications
5+ years of experience working as a Data Analyst, preferably in a product team setting
Academic degree within Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics or similar
Experience working within ecommerce, preferably in a multi-channel retail setting. Experience working with payment & checkout solutions is a plus
Ability to work with large and complex data sets. Excellent SQL & Python skills
Experience using numerical, statistical, and analytical methods to apply to data processing
Ability to communicate and explain data and its implications to various stakeholders
Ability to analyze large amounts of data into clear insights
Ability to translate business requirements into analytical requirements
Strong experience and/or interest in technical product development
Ability to align assignments with the strategic goals of the business
Ability to strive to reach goals, prioritize tasks and take direct action to address problems. Meet deadlines and achieve results
Ability to advise the business in the best solution from both a business and technical perspective
Strong customer focus, commercial mindset and innate curiosity
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
Sounds interesting?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 06-May.
If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Shriti Shetty
