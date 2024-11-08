Danish-speaking Partnership Coordinator to BookBeat
2024-11-08
Are you a driven and curious person with a passion for sales and marketing? Do you speak fluent Danish and want to contribute in an inspiring and energetic environment? Fantastic! Join the BookBeat team!
OM TJÄNSTEN
BookBeat has grown steadily in Denmark since its launch in 2020. They are now looking for a Junior Partner Coordinator to join their Danish marketing team and take the next step in their growth journey. In this role, you'll have a unique opportunity at the start of your career to contribute by creating exciting partnerships and marketing initiatives, with the goal of attracting more users to BookBeat and strengthening the brand .
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Partner Coordinator for Denmark, you'll have an exciting opportunity to build and develop BookBeat's external partnerships while supporting the team with growth-driven and brand-building campaigns. As an integral part of the Danish marketing team, you will report directly to the Country Manager for Denmark. Your primary workplace will be at the headquarters in Stockholm, but occasional business trips to Denmark will be required to meet local partners and develop collaborations there.
Examples of Responsibilities:
• Identify, initiate, and develop strategic partnerships with external companies, affiliate networks, and influencers to drive growth and strengthen the brand.
• Plan, book, and execute campaigns and activities with new partners that you have prospected to increase platform usage.
• Analyze and evaluate sales results from partnerships and use insights and data to continuously optimize future initiatives.
• Contribute to the planning and execution of marketing efforts for the Danish market, including managing BookBeat Denmark's social media, with the goal of increasing brand awareness and driving new user growth.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A relevant education in economics, marketing, or communications.
• Some experience in marketing, sales, or similar, either during or after your studies, with around 1-3 years of work experience.
• Fluent in both spoken and written Danish, as you will be working with the Danish market. You also have a good command of English, and understanding Swedish is a plus, though not a requirement.
• A solid understanding of the Danish market - we prefer if you have lived or worked in Denmark for an extended period and therefore have a good understanding of Danish society, culture, and the market.
We are looking for a person with the right attitude and a desire to grow within sales, marketing, and partnership development. To succeed in this role, you are a "doer" who makes things happen, while also being strategic, proactive, and data-driven . We also believe you are curious and innovative, unafraid to try new ideas to drive growth. In this recruitment process, we value motivation, commitment, and potential above all. So, make sure to clearly explain in your application why you've chosen to apply .
As an employee at BookBeat, you can expect to be warmly welcomed and enjoy generous benefits. Here, you'll find an employer that truly cares about its employees and creates an environment where it's fun to come to work every day! Read more here: Departments - BookBeat
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more here: BookBeat - Lydbøger og e-bøger. Prøv gratis!
