Danish Speaking Tech Support | Andreas Stihl Norden Ab | Lerum
Experis AB / Backofficejobb / Lerum Visa alla backofficejobb i Lerum
2023-06-16
, Härryda
, Partille
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Lerum
, Härryda
, Partille
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Are you Danish speaking, interested in technics and understand and speak Swedish? Perfect!
This may be the position for you!
As Technical Support at STIHL you will be a part of the department Service & Training. You will handle technical support to the dealer network on the Danish market. Training the dealers will also be part of your responsibility.
This is an exciting role in a prosperous company with solid ownership, great colleagues and world leading products. Welcome onboard!
Andreas STIHL Norden is looking for a Technical Support for Denmark. The location could be Stenkullen in Sweden or Bröndby in Denmark. The most important thing is that you speak and read Danish fluently. You will enter a company with great colleagues and nice premises.
Your responsibility
In the role as technical support you will have several responsibilities connected to aftermarket services and technical support. Your main task is to deliver first class support to the dealers on all STIHL products. You will handle support cases, claims, warranties and continuously report all interactions in the CRM system. Your days will include following tasks:
• Technical support via CRM, e-mail and phone
• Continuously report all customer contacts in the company's CRM system
• Monthly and weekly planning of daily operations and projects.
• Workshop equipment - responsibility for inventory lists
• Maintenance of workshop and training facilities
• Warranty and claims, assess and register cases from dealers within established times
• Repair machines for customers (dealers) within the set timeline
• Plan, manage, perform, and report training activities on behalf of and coordinated with the Technical Support Manager or Head of Service & Training
• Maintenance of compensation levels, certifications and authorizations linked to training
• Responsibility for and/or participation in projects connected to service and support systems
To enjoy working at STIHL and deliver excellent Technical Support, we believe that you
• Are experienced in working with technical support/customer support
• Have a technical understanding and interest in technology
• Are flexible, empathic and solution oriented with a sense of humor
• Speaks fluent Danish - we think that Danish is your native language
• Are a great team player who always works for what's best for the team
Location: Stenkullen, Sverige or Bröndby, Denmark
Type of employment: Permanent
About STIHL
STIHL develops, manufactures and distributes outdoor power tools for professional forestry and agriculture as well as for garden and landscape maintenance, the construction sector and private garden owners. The product range is complemented by digital solutions and services. The products are distributed through authorized dealers. STIHL is a global group with quality and safety as its keywords and works to contribute to a more sustainable future. In 2021, STIHL achieved a worldwide sales volume of 5,06 billion euros with a workforce of around 20,000. The Nordic head office is based in Sweden with operations in Norway, Denmark, and Finland.
Read more at STIHL
Contact: To apply for the position, click the "Apply now" button. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Irene Bengtsson via email or phone +46 31 617294. We work with ongoing selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "826fed9b-1185-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Andreas Stihl Norden AB Kontakt
Irene Bengtsson +46 31 617294 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7891177