Danish speaking Customer Support
Do you have an interest in cars? Do you also have a passion for building good customer relationships, providing professional service, and working with a lot of responsibility? Then you could be our new colleague!
At our company, we deliver world-class customer service in four different languages - Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. You will become part of our Danish team. With us, you will find an inclusive workplace with friendly colleagues and opportunities to grow both professionally and personally.
What do we offer you?
With us, you get the opportunity to develop and grow as an individual. Here, you can build a career, including in product knowledge and leadership. Your employment begins with an introductory program where you will learn to use the tools needed for the role. We have been named one of Sweden's Career companies for four consecutive years, with 90% of our leaders starting their journey as first-line customer service representatives, and on average, we educate 30 new leaders each year. We work in a pleasant office space in Kista with access to both a gym and a nice rooftop terrace. In addition, we also offer:
Relocation package: Transcom pays for the flight and the first few weeks in a hotel near the office (if needed)
Pension plan
Health insurance
Access to a free fitness center and sauna at the office
Rikskortet - discounted meals
Development opportunities
Your role in customer support
In your role, you will answer incoming calls, respond to emails, and handle chat inquiries from customers, focusing on financial matters. This can include anything from bills and contracts to financing a product over time. In addition to this, you will provide high-level professional service for a well-known brand and handle various customer inquiries to meet their needs. You strive to provide our customers with a first-class customer experience. You will have a lot of responsibility, but you will never be left without support thanks to our clear routines, a strong team spirit, and high engagement among both colleagues and leaders - at Transcom, we all work as one!
Position: CSR (Customer Service Representative) Transcom
Work hours: Monday-Friday, 07:45-16:30.
Work location: Kistagången 10, Stockholm
Employment type: Full-time (100%)
Fixed monthly salary with the possibility of bonuses based on customer satisfaction and efficiency on both team and individual levels.
Collective agreement: Call/Contact Center and Market Research companies
Employment form: Permanent employment with a 6-month probation period.
About you
You are someone who loves diving into new things and exploring. We prefer that you are curious, clear in your communication, and easily adapt to the customer's different needs. Furthermore, we are looking for someone with good patience and that extra touch when it comes to service. Above all, you want to work in a company that offers personal development, further education, and the opportunity to grow for those interested. All this within a company that also has a lot of fun at work.
Additionally, we are looking for the following qualifications:
Fluent in spoken and written Danish.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
No previous experience in this field is necessary - we focus most on you as a person.
The recruitment process:
After submitting your application via our website, you will receive an email with a test called Harver. Upon passing the test, the next step is a possible phone interview. Interviews are conducted continuously, and the position can be filled before the last application date - so send your application today!
For more information about the position, feel free to email us at jobb.sverige@transcom.com
About Transcom
Transcom is a global specialist in customer service and customer satisfaction through our extensive network of 90+ contact centers in 28 countries, covering 33 languages. We are driven by innovation and passionate about helping people solve problems. In addition, we are one of Sweden's largest employers of young people. At Transcom, we are committed - to our customers and to each other. Every day, someone starts their journey with Transcom, and we strive to take the potential that exists today and transform it into skills for the future. Do you want to be known for working hard, being a team player, and supporting others on your team? That's exactly how we are at Transcom. Here, we care about each other. You are included, just as you are, from day one. With the right mindset, there's no limit to how far we can go together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transcom AB
(org.nr 556201-3234)
Kistagången 10 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Transcom AB Stockholm Kontakt
Recruiter
Reece McTavish reece.mctavish@transcom.com Jobbnummer
9279893