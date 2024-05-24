Danish Speaking Customer Service Representative
Foundever Sweden AB / Göteborg
2024-05-24
Samsung technical support for Göteborg
Can you provide good customer service and act as a problem solver? Do you like working in a fast paced and exciting environment in a dynamic team? Then it's you we're missing!
We are currently expanding our team at Foundever to handle customer support on behalf of Samsung.
What are we looking for?
You must be efficient and customer-oriented.
You must have a positive attitude about problem sloving and help maintaining the high standard of service that Samsung expects.
You must be able to take responsibility for your own work and at the same time work in close cooperation with the entire Danish team to achieve common goals.
You must be adaptable.
Write and speak Danish at a high level (C1-C2).
You must be punctual and stable.
In addition, it is a plus if you are/can/have:
Can write and speak English (large parts of our material and systems are in English).
Have experience in customer service or working at a call center.
Are good at participating in team work with common goals.
If you can recognize yourself in one or more of the criteria, then you are definitely someone we are interested in talking to!
We offer
A 40 hour position with earliest start in June 2024
Individual development plan with good career opportunities.
Personal and professional development, as well as onboarding in product teams.
Attractive working environment with good colleagues.
Employee discount on Samsung products.
Fixed monthly salary, discretionary account and the possibility of earning a bonus.
The work is aimed directly at Samsung's Danish private customers, but you will of course be part of Samsung's entire Nordic support team.
The work we offer mainly consists of answering questions of a technical nature and technical troubleshooting. This will take place primarily via telephone, but also via e-mail, chat and social media on various platforms.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556437-7439)
Götaverksgatan 6A (visa karta
)
GÖTEBORG
FoundeverTM Jobbnummer
8704844