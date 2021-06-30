D2C Personal Sales Solutions Team Lead - AB Electrolux - Datajobb i Stockholm

AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-06-30For IT Business Area Europe, Electrolux is looking for an D2C Personal Sales Solutions Team Lead to support the development of its D2C Personal Sales solution and to participate in moving it to the next level of excellence. With strong experience in scoping and planning you will be in charge to support the Sales organisation in translating business requirements into elegant technical designs and to supervise the corresponding implementation.You will team up with our Solution Architect and Service Delivery Manager and together you will support our Sales business stakeholders in driving the technical agenda of the platform and maintain a clear and enthusiastic communication with executives using internal digital communication channels. This is a great opportunity to be part of the digital transformation journey of a big and dynamic company like Electrolux.The role will report to the Head of eCommerce & Sales Solutions Europe, will be based in Stockholm and will require to travel to other Electrolux sites mainly across Europe but not limited to.To be eligible to apply for this position you need to work at Electrolux or previously worked at Electrolux.Who you are:Team playerIn this role cross-functional collaboration is everything, so you should be comfortable in dealing with people with different backgrounds and responsibility.InternationalYou enjoy working in a truly global environment and you like to deliver in cross-functional teams.Good listener and communicatorYou have great communication skills and you have the ability to convince, influence and bring stakeholders, peers, and colleagues together towards the same goal.ProactiveYou are keen for new experience, responsibility and accountability. You are self-driven, results-oriented with a positive outlook.CreativeYou like to explore new ways of thinking and you have a problem-solving mindset.Projects jugglerLarge and small, simple and complex, you are capable to be part of multiple international projects with a variety of stakeholders in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.Consumer-everythingYou are very consumer-centric and you have a passion to create outstanding consumer experiences.AnalyticalYou use data to inform your decision making and strategic thinking, with a keen eye on details.LeaderPeople oriented with a great interest of seeing people grow.Your knowledge and skills:High education (Sales/Marketing/IT/Business related studies).Minimum 5-10 years of IT Business Analyst experience in international companies.Project management background and familiarity with agile methodology.Experience with project and development management tools, such as JIRA, Confluence, Basecamp, or similar.Knowledge of user-centred design principles, UX Design best practices, trends and emerging technologies.Familiarity with IT architecture and integrations with backend systems.Good Understanding of Ecommerce, Social Networks, Analytics, Monitoring, SEO.Excellent communication skill and presentation is highly required for the position.Have experience in leading a team.What you will do:Lead the D2C Personal Sales Solutions organisation.Work closely with the Sales organisation and the IT organisation as a strong facilitator.Team up with the functional business stakeholders to define the technical scope by collecting functional requirements, communicate solution designs, socialize new technology trends and be the go-to partner.Own the platform technical agenda.Own the platform monitoring of technical and functional KPIs: ensure the monitoring process is consistent, build comprehensive communication according to the different stakeholder audiences, analyse the outcomes and work with the Marketing stakeholders to extrapolate changes for improvement.Manage business expectations and communication.Gathering the needs of multiple stakeholders and translate the business requirements into functional requirements. Help analyse, validate and prioritize to define solutions.Work with the Solution Architect to elaborate elegant, sustainable and scalable technical designs and support the socialisation to business stakeholders.Work with the Service Delivery Manager to ensure the implementations are aligned with the business expectations and help troubleshooting during incidents period. Maintain action plans to overcome impediments, showstoppers, feature gaps.Continuous improvements of ways of working to increase efficiency and quality of build.Keep up to date with latest technologies and trends within the area.Who we are:At Electrolux, we have a top management team who are passionate about gender diversity and diversity in general. It's integral to our Talent process, in how we grow talent. It's embedded in our initiatives and we have strong metrics to track this. But it's not just from the top. Who we are:At Electrolux, we have a top management team who are passionate about gender diversity and diversity in general. It's integral to our Talent process, in how we grow talent. It's embedded in our initiatives and we have strong metrics to track this. But it's not just from the top. There is a network called Women at Electrolux operating in six major geographies that generates belief from the grassroots and keeps the topic top of mind. That combination is for us very powerful.In terms of metrics, we have very clear targets. To get to the right rotation, the right successions, we have to take tangible steps. We push ourselves to find great talents male and female.