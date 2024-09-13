D2C Personal Sales Product Owner
2024-09-13
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
CDI Experience Organization is looking for an experienced Product Owner to join the Digital Post-Purchase Product Domain - Direct to Consumer Sales / Online Services Product Area, which is responsible for enabling consumers to self-service online by creating an excellent digital post-purchase journey online.
As a Product Owner, you will be accountable for defining and prioritizing the product backlog and ensuring that the team is working on the right things to meet business objectives. You will play a pivotal role in the global development, implementation, and enhancement of the products within the domain. You will collaborate closely with the Product Manager and cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, data and finance analysts, and key business stakeholders to define the product roadmap and drive its successful execution.
What you'll do:
Product discovery & development:
Lead and/or support the product teams with the product discovery process.
Coordinate and plan for joint-development projects with other business areas that involve cross-functional development across several domains. Ensure that all stakeholders are aligned at each stage of the development lifecycle.
End-to-End Ownership of the Product Area assigned
Owner of the development backlog - planning and prioritization
Work closely with Product, Engineering & Delivery team to ensure priorities are correctly established and followed, based on the global product roadmap and Product Domain and Product Area strategy (short and long term).
Run sprint planning, backlog refinement and sprint reviews.
Prepare and coordinate requirements with detailed acceptance criteria to ensure development teams get the necessary details to deliver on timelines.
Analyze product performance to make informed decisions about what to iteratively improve.
Communicate regularly with stakeholders to keep them informed about product progress and to gather feedback.
Responsible for the coordination of the QA:
Coordinate & ensure fulfillment of acceptance criteria at the end of development.
Who you are:
3-5+ years of experience in product management in digital/web products
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Proficiency in agile methodologies and product management tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence)
Understanding of product development and design principles
Comfortable managing technically complex products, requiring integration with other systems (e.g. CRM, Financial, ERP)
Proven ability to collaborate effectively with engineering teams to deliver high-quality products
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g. business, computer science, engineering)
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm, where we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
