Czech and Slovak speaking Compliance Coordinator
2024-04-18
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Do you want to be part of a unique and exciting company in an expansive phase? Would you like to write new chapters in our e-story? Then Zinzino could be the right place for you!
Zinzino is the pioneer of test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare within the wellness industry on a mission to bring the world back in balance and one of Europe's fastest growing direct sales and health tech companies. We are a "tech first" e-commerce company with a focus on providing a fantastic mobile experience to our Partners and customers.
We need to strengthen our team and are now looking for a Czech and Slovak speaking Compliance coordinator.
About the job
In Zinzino, Compliance Coordinators meticulously examine and investigate adherence to internal regulations concerning contract agreements, terms, and conditions, as well as our Marketing Rules and Ethics. Additionally, we perform thorough inspections of the web and analyses of any online activities to ensure compliance with regulatory standards, enforcing them as necessary, alongside managing other critical duties.
In your position, you will play an important role in establishing effective routines for solving specific problem types in different areas, conducting phone calls and Zoom meetings to guide Partners and Leaders in avoiding violations, fostering stronger partnerships and mutual understanding, and actively working to enhance awareness of the Compliance Department and its achievements within the field.
Examples of areas of responsibility:
• Web shops reselling Zinzino products.
• Third-Party Websites.
• GoogleAds, Sponsored Links or Pay-per-Click-Ads.
• Social Media - (content, trademark protection, false claims or unauthorized health claims, etc.)
• Trademark protection.
• Independent Partner Agreement and Marketing Rules & Ethics.
• Administration in CRMs like Monday, Azure or Trello depending on area.
• Tight cooperation with Sales Managers, Zinzino Management, and any outsourced agencies.
• Handling legal matters and further delegation of the tasks and cases if to any of legal advisors or agencies hired by Zinzino, such as lawyer companies e.g.
• Provide support and close collaboration with the Compliance Manager and other stakeholders, including Sales Directors, while also managing statistics and report summaries for the Compliance Manager.
• Email workflow through "Kundo" and Outlook.
We are looking for you who have:
• Proven experience from administrative positions.
• Passion for investigation and keen attention to details with focus on result.
• Problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
• Flexible, multitasking with a systematic way of working.
• Strong communication skills in English both in speech as well as writing, along with collaboration expertise is a must.
You are native speaking in Czech and/or Slovak. Other languages are a great merit.
We will support you with education and trainings in:
• Zinzino Marketing Rules and Ethics.
• Partner Agreement, and alignment with our vision and culture.
• All internal documentation and regulations.
• Exigo, Kundo, Trello (education for Azure, Monday and Trello will be provided)
Who are you?
You are humble and without prestige. You are driven and committed to your work and want to be involved and actively influence. You enjoy being challenged by new technologies and have a genuine interest in learning new things. You are happy to come up with your own initiative and show others the way forward.
Workplace & culture
Zinzino offers an exciting, genuinely international work environment where personal development is a natural part of the culture. Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint that provides a truly international work environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled and highly motivated team who together bring great experiences and learn from what we do and continue to improve.
Additional information
Full-time position, Start as soon as possible by agreement.
Location
The position can be located at one of our offices in;
• Västra Frölunda, Gothenburg, Sweden (HQ)
• Gdansk, Poland orin
• Riga, Latvia
We will continuously invite suitable candidates to job interviews, so don't wait, send your application already today!
