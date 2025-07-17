Cybersecurity Specialist
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-07-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Cybersecurity specialist to join one of our teams supporting a key customer in the automotive industry.
A strong background in automotive systems is essential, along with hands-on experience in the areas outlined below. The assignment will begin with a short on-site introduction period to support knowledge transfer. After that, the work can be carried out remotely. But you may need to be on site once each 10 week.
The team's mission is to ensure cybersecurity compliance for an external software supplier and to adapt existing vehicle control software to a new hardware platform.
Needed skills:
• More than 10 years experience.
• Experience with Scania CSS and related toolchains
• Knowledge of ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155/156
• Familiarity with CAN communication protocols
• Ability to validate secure boot, authentication, and diagnostic services
• Strong documentation skills
• Strong communication skills in English (spoken and written)
• Ability to collaborate remotely with international suppliers
• Experience working in cross-functional teams
CompetencesSoftware Engineering and Test, Project Management
Duration: 20250901 - 20250831Application deadline: 2025-08-14We will be presenting candidates ongoing basis to our clients, so please submit your CV asap! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Sanjay Sareen sanjay.sareen@progalaxy.se 0738500440 Jobbnummer
9430883