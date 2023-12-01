Cybersecurity Expert - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2023-12-01
Do you want to be part of a global organization leading the development of the Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tagline. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over 1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners, and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
We are now looking for an Cybersecurity Expert to join our Cybersecurity department within Architecture & Security.
This is us, your new colleagues
Architecture & Security is newly formed, and we aim to set and evolve enterprise architecture, cybersecurity and privacy compliance via vision, strategy, tactics, and operational support. Through this we want to make sure that we have optimal architecture, technology solutions, and ways of working in area of connectivity to drive value for Volvo Group and our Customers in a secure and compliant way. We believe that by applying lean governance in a cross functional cooperation model, we can ensure insight in the current, the right decisions, and continuously improve efficiency while minimizing risk. One of our main tasks is to lead and continuously improve the area of cybersecurity at Connected Solutions to proactively reduce business risks from security related events. We bring people, processes, and technology together to protect against digital attacks and the constantly evolving nature of security risks.
The role
In this role you will work cross functional within Volvo Group Connected Solutions and other parts of Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to further strengthen the Cybersecurity department and information security practices. Our scope is wide and stretches from security strategies to risk assessment and penetration testing.
Your profile
We are seeking you who is an expert within cybersecurity, you may not have the entire set of skills below but you should have experience from a few selected areas:
Development of governance frameworks
Threat analysis and risk assessments
Security by design and architecture
In cloud and hybrid infrastructure environments
Security auditing
Incident & response
Crisis management
We believe that you have operational experience from working in a global business environment. Strong analytical and critical thinking skills, personal credibility, integrity and creativity are crucial personal characteristics. You are a social person with strong relationship capabilities, have good communication skills and enjoy working with others in flexible team constellations. You are a doer, driver and a motivator for the entire organization. You have a passion for business, technology and information security.
You have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent as the basis for your career. Working proficiency in the English language, both speech and writing, is a requirement. The successful candidate will have shown a get it done-attitude and great persona in combination with a strong track record and references.
You will be part of a professional security network at the Volvo Group, getting the chance to exchange ideas and solutions with skilled peers on a regular basis.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a team that creates great results through amazing people, strong relationships, and a high-performance culture. We are a team that lead and continuously improve the area of Cybersecurity at Connected Solutions to proactively reduce business risks from security related events. We who work in this team have a lot of fun and we all have a true passion to really make a difference.
Our main hub and headquarter is in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
For more information please contact:
Sofia Skoglund, Director Cybersecurity, +46 76 5534054
