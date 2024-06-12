Cybersecurity Engineer
2024-06-12
Why This Job Is for You
Because you enjoy being creative and innovative in solving technical problems. You will have the freedom to propose the best solutions, working on diverse development projects to enhance existing products or create new ones. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies, you will be at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements. Collaboration is key at Knightec, where you will be part of cross-functional teams dedicated to solving specific problems, ensuring a dynamic and flexible work environment. While the products and business areas may vary, one thing remains constant: you will build new and exciting things.
Responsibilities
Assist clients in enhancing their cybersecurity through technical expertise, processes, and legal requirements.
Lead and participate in various development projects.
Enhance existing products or create new ones from scratch.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to solve complex problems.
Communicate effectively with both experts and non-experts about highly complex technical issues.
Qualifications
Security in connected devices and products (Product Cybersecurity)
DevSecOps
Vulnerability management
Operational Technology (OT) Security
Interest in fields such as MedTech, Automotive, or Defense
Merits:
Experience with standards such as ISO 21434, ISO 27001, NIS2, IEC 62443
What We Offer
At Knightec, you'll work in an innovative and supportive environment that promotes your personal development through exciting projects and training. We value diversity, with over 40 nationalities contributing to a dynamic and inclusive workplace. Our vibrant culture is built on curiosity, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.
We support your work-life balance with a hybrid work model and offer competitive benefits for your well-being and financial security.
About Knightec
Knightec is a strategic partner in product and service development, committed to helping companies drive positive change for future business opportunities. We believe that collaboration and co-creation are keys to success and approach our clients' challenges holistically. Our global experts bring unique perspectives and skills, and together with our clients, we create innovative and sustainable solutions.
Application Process
Please submit your application with a CV and cover letter. The application period is open until further notice. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg kevin.brunnberg@knightec.se 0701603433 Jobbnummer
8743688