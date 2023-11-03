Cybersecurity Engineer
2023-11-03
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Formulate and execute threat-modelling and security-testing methodology for our new platform based on Linux Embedded Operating System and/or on RTOS, to support long-term cybersecurity and privacy strategy in the Connected Appliance domain.
In detail, you will:
• Drive adoption of cybersecurity verification tools and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience Platform and the Connected Electronics Domain;
• Perform hands-on cybersecurity testing (e.g. SAST, DAST, SCA, SBOM, fuzzying) of Linux and/or RTOS based solutions;
• Compose and update threat models related to Digital Experience Platform;
• Carry out cybersecurity reviews and propose cybersecurity improvements to the Digital Experience Platform, ensure adoption of Security by design, working together with the Digital Product teams and Senior Architects;
• Contribute to tracking of security posture and risk analysis of Digital Experience Platform;
• Evangelize cybersecurity-verification best practices across the Digital Product Organization.
Who you are:
• You have a good understanding of cybersecurity principles, IoT systems architecture and of common operating systems;
• You have hands-on experience with Linux, kernel including, and/or RTOS architecture, and its cybersecurity aspects;
• You possess experience and expertise in methods of threat modelling and security testing, in the context of containerization, domain separation, secure boot, virtualization and process isolation, within the secure development lifecycle;
• You have experience with Agile development methods and tools such as Atlassian SaaS; you are familiar with Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, CircleCI);
• Experience with any of SAST, DAST, SBOM, SCA, or other cybersecurity testing tools and techniques, will be an advantage;
• You have 3+ years of experience with cybersecurity aspects of digital product development and a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering, or comparable experience. Master's Degree and/or cybersecurity specialization, is a plus.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden), Porcia, Forlì or Susegana (Italy) or Prague (Czech Republic).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Porcia and Susegana (Italy) are about 1-hour distance from the city of Venice. Whereas Forlì (Italy) is 1-hour away from Bologna.
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
