Cyber Security Team Manager
2023-05-23
Job Description
At H&M Group, we are constantly striving to empower our colleagues in protecting themselves and our products against cyber-threats. We are now looking for a Cyber Security Team Manager that will help H&M Group to secure their products, services and customers.
Company Description
At H&M Group, we believe in making great design available to everyone. It's essential in everything we do. Our family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET, Afound and Itsapark - offer customers around the world a wealth of fashion, beauty, accessories and homeware, as well as modern menus with fresh and local produce at some of the brands' in-store eateries.
But design is so much more than just products; it's about clever design processes, efficient product flows, creating experiences that enrich, and smart solutions that benefit all our customers.
Sustainability is always at the core of our business. Not only because we like to do what's right - but it's also beneficial for our business. We will continue to push for change and lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future.
Do you want to join us? We will trust you with great responsibility right from the start, reward a passionate mindset and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit. When you start a career with H&M Group, there's no limit to where it can take you. Do you have a curious and analytical mindset and get inspired from being part of building a new world class cyber security organization? Then H&M Group Business Tech can offer you a position that matches your personality! We are looking for Cyber Security Team Manager to join our organization based in Stockholm.
What you will do
Just like us you believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust. You are a great communicator with information security skills within an international and diverse context.
Our Cyber Security & Privacy Advisory Team plays a crucial role in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our information and technology assets. We are seeking a talented and experienced Business Focused Team Manager to join our team and help us maintain our commitment to cyber security excellence.
As the Cyber Security Team Manager, you will lead a team of cyber security professionals responsible for providing strategic cyber security advice to our business. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining a strong relationship with the business stakeholders and ensuring that their cyber security needs are met. You will also be responsible for managing the team's day-to-day operations, including resource allocation, performance management, and budget management.
As staff responsible, you will also be responsible for the personal development of your team, setting goals and follow up on progress.
Collaboration is key in our new organization, and you will work close together with your colleagues as well as executing your tasks autonomously.
Responsibilities:
Lead a team of cyber security professionals focused on providing strategic cyber security advice to the business and delivery units
Develop and maintain strong relationships with business stakeholders to understand their cyber security needs and ensure that those needs are met
Ensure that the team's work aligns with the company's overall cyber security strategy and goals
Manage the team's day-to-day operations, including resource allocation, performance management, and budget management
Collaborate with other cyber security teams to identify and address risks and vulnerabilities across the organization
Stay up-to-date with the latest cyber security trends and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and the business stakeholders
Skills and opportunities
Your interest in the IT and Information security world will totally blow us away, and your skills as a advisor are unmatched. You have done your research when it comes to how to lift the security competence in an agile organization. You have been supporting stakeholders in the past with security and understand their challenges as well as their needs.
We believe you are also known for your personal traits such as being a doer, curious and engaged. You live by the motto: I haven't done this before, but I'd love to try! These are personal skills we love at Business Tech so don't be afraid of showing them.
You have a strong analytical ability, but. Degrees are great, but we believe your skillset compliments and enhances your educational background.
On top of your security knowledge and skills, you have true people skills that will allow you to support teams with empathy and drive long-lasting behavior change. You can take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments.
We work in a constant changing environment and no day is like the other. Therefore, we believe you thrive from working in a not yet formalized environment where anything and everything can happen.
H&M Group is a value driven company. We are one team, and we share our knowledge and competence. We expect you to be a team-player; ready to share, learn and collaborate to get the best outcome. You will take on great responsibility from the start and be able to contribute with lots and lots of ideas.
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
5+ years of experience in cyber security, with a focus on providing strategic cyber security advice to business and delivery units
3+ years of experience in a people management or leadership role
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to work collaboratively with other cyber security teams and business stakeholders
Knowledge of cyber security frameworks, standards, and regulations, such as ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR.
CISM, CISSP, CISA or other related certifications are preferred but not mandatory.
Qualifying requirements:
Experience of e-commerce technologies is a merit
Experience of retail business is a merit
Experience of other data privacy laws is a merit
