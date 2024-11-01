Cyber Security/Functional Safety Engineer
Are you passionate about driving innovation in the automotive industry? Do you thrive on solving complex technical challenges, ensuring the safety and security of cutting-edge automotive systems? If so, ALTEN Sweden invites you to be part of our dynamic team in Stockholm!
The ALTEN Stockholm office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Stockholm team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
Design and implement robust
CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS FOR AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, ENSURING COMPLIANCE WITH INDUSTRY STANDARDS SUCH AS ISO/SAE 21434.
DRIVE FUNCTIONAL SAFETY ASSESSMENTS AND SYSTEM VALIDATION ACCORDING TO ISO 26262, ENSURING SAFE AND RELIABLE VEHICLE OPERATION.
COLLABORATE WITH CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS TO DEVELOP END-TO-END SAFETY CONCEPTS FOR ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC (E/E) SYSTEMS.
CONDUCT THREAT ANALYSIS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS (TARA) TO IDENTIFY VULNERABILITIES AND IMPLEMENT MITIGATION STRATEGIES.
SUPPORT R&D TEAMS WITH SAFETY ARCHITECTURE, VALIDATION, AND VERIFICATION OF SOFTWARE AND HARDWARE COMPONENTS.
LEAD SAFETY AUDITS AND CYBERSECURITY ASSESSMENTS, ensuring adherence to global regulations and best practices.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
A supportive and inclusive workplace with a focus on personal and professional growth.
Opportunities to expand your skill set with access to ALTEN's global network of experts.
Individual education budget.
Work-life balance days: three extra days off per year.
Collective agreement, Pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
WHO ARE YOU
Relevant experience in cybersecurity and/or functional safety within the automotive industry.
Strong understanding of ISO 26262 (Functional Safety) and ISO/SAE 21434 (Cybersecurity Engineering) standards.
Proven experience with TARA, risk analysis, and safety case development.
Knowledge of automotive systems such as ADAS, E/E architecture, or autonomous driving is a plus.
Excellent communication skills and ability to work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
Bachelor in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
