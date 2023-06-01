Cyber Security Engineer
2023-06-01
Company Description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society!
We are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
Job Description
Do you have experience in various security mechanisms? Do you enjoy product development and have an interest in contributing to medical technologies, telecom, defense or consumer products?
If you are enthusiastic about using your skills in software development processes and security to help our customers upgrade their solutions and lead our team with sharing your expertise, then we want you for our growing team!
Working with the latest technology and a focus on sustainability, we develop solutions of today and tomorrow together with world-leading companies in Stockholm and Uppsala.
At AFRY, we stand up for equality, inclusion, and diversity. You will be part of an inclusive and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. We respect each other and have fun at work. Our culture is built on trust, flexibility, and most importantly: the opportunity to be yourself. We honor and welcome all who are brave enough to follow their heart and do what they believe in
Qualifications
You are a Software engineer with cyber security experience interested in delivering innovative solutions to address our customers' needs.
IT infrastructure and network knowledge
An interest in Medtech or medical device product development, telecom, defense or/and consumer products with a willingness to learn about these industries
Required qualifications:
A university degree in the relevant field
Residing in Sweden
Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Good knowledge of one OR multiple cloud services; Azure, Google Cloud, or AWS
Hands-on experience in implementing secure designs
Solid experience with at least one of the following programming languages: Java, C, C#, C++, Python
Experience from working with APIs
Knowledge of relational and/or non-relational databases
Experience working in international environments
Nice to have qualifications:
Fluency in Swedish is highly valued
Experience working within regulated environments (I.e. automotive, space, or medical device industries)
GCP, AWS or Azure + associated technologies.
Jira knowledge
Additional Information
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
For questions about the position, contact recruiter maja.lindqvist@afry.com
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
753 22 UPPSALA
