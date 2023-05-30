Cyber Security Engineer
We are looking for a CS Engineer to support our journey to R155/R156 compliance.
For this position, it is necessary to take on the role as subject matter expert. The team, team Soteria, have a central role in ensuring that all the teams within the department have the possibility to deliver customer value with excellent quality, safety and security.
The Team
The team have a high expertise in areas like Product Cyber Security (PCS), Functional Safety (FuSa) and processes. Within these areas and more; we have a central role ensuring all Product Areas in ESA are able to deliver their commitments in time and with the right quality, safety and security at the same time as we consider our business needs.
A part of this is facilitating TARA, HARA and FMEA that the other teams are conducting. Our role is to understand how to do this in the best way, knowing and understanding the theories behind and adopting to the specific circumstances
To ensure the team robustness and reliability; the team is actively working on how to support each other in the best way possible.
Role Description
As a CS Engineer in SW Infrastructure and Release Management, you have the ability to lead workshops and analysis for any of the teams within Product Development organization.
You are able to guide the team through the methodologies and ensuring efficiency and quality. The facilitator shall have deep knowledge of the methodology. The role involves scheduling meetings, workshops, and other related activities needed to actively support the teams. Reviewing a TARA and deciding if it is on a good enough level is a natural part of the work.
The long term goal is to make the other teams self-going, meaning that teaching the methodologies is a part of the daily work.
Who Are You?
You tell us! In this role, you need to have a supporting mindset to help increase the PCS understanding and knowledge in the organization.
A high customer focus and a "can do" mindset will make collaborations with your stakeholders natural.
We believe you have a continuous improvement mindset with the ability and willingness to step outside the comfort zone and challenge the organization in a constructive way
