Cyber Security Engineer
Mission Consultancy Assistance Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-01-16
About the job
Are you a skilled Cyber Security Engineer with a talent for finding gaps in the most secure systems? We're looking for someone to perform in-depth penetration testing across various technologies, including Windows and Linux environments, Citrix Workspaces, Cloud infrastructures, and APIs. You will use the latest tools and techniques to uncover vulnerabilities and work alongside our development and security teams to address and fix them. If you're ready to tackle complex security challenges, we want to hear from you!
The ideal profile
The perfect candidate is a highly skilled and detail-oriented Cyber Security Engineer with genuine hands-on experience in penetration testing and vulnerability analysis. You have excellent written and verbal communication skills and are a strong problem-solver. You thrive both working independently and collaborating within a team, always ready to tackle challenges with analytical precision.
Qualifications:
You have a strong understanding of network protocols, both Windows and Linux operating systems, application architectures and Red Hat
In-depth knowledge of common vulnerabilities and exploits (CVEs)
Proficiency in using various penetration testing tools such as Metasploit, Nmap, Burp Suite and/or Nessus
Additional skills:
Experience with cloud security, particularly AWS.
Knowledge of scripting languages (e.g., Python, PowerShell).
Familiarity with source code review techniques.
Understanding of frameworks like ISO 27001, NIST, CIS
Security certifications such as OSCP, CEH, PEN TEST+
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
E-post: career-se@mca-groupe.com
