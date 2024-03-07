Cyber Security Engineer
2024-03-07
Join us as a Cyber Security Engineer and shape the future of secure technology. As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will be a valued member of an agile team. You will collaborate closely with other software engineers, testers, and architects within the software development. You will design and build cyber security systems and infrastructure by developing secure programming environments. You will be responsible for conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, as well as designing, configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems.
Your technical bakgrund
• Work experience in developing security solutions in embedded environments, preferably in the automotive industry or aerospace industry
• Good programming skills in C/C++ and Python
• At least a B.Sc. degree in softwarer engineering or another related field
• Good knowledge in areas such as cryptography, key management, firewall, software integrity, secure protocols, reverse engineering, pen-testing for embedded devices, and analyzing complex systems from a cybersecurity perspective
• Experience in networks, communication protocols, cyber security standards, frameworks, and risk management
• Proven capability of conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, designing, and configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems
• Extensive knowledge of the threat landscape of a connected device and the mitigation mechanisms needed for protection
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
