Cyber Security Assurance Officer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Cyber Security Assurance Officer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about cyber security assurance and is looking for a new challenge? Then look no further.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Take part in building the bank for the future - a secure digital bank
Learn and develop yourself inhouse and external to keep your competence up to date
Join an awesome international team of security experts
Be in the front seat of your professional career
What is needed in this role:
information security audits and assurance particularly information security standards and regulations, such as PCI DSS, ISAE, NIST CSF, ISO 27001
designing and evaluating security controls in the payment card space, e.g. PCI-DSS related controls, in large, complex, and federated business and IT environment
designing and improving audit and assurance programs and methodologies, particularly using automated and digital tools
policy and control framework design, mapping, and assurance
excellent communication and stakeholder management
change and program management
solution-oriented, confident, curious and a team-player
Good administration skills needed.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly responsible for the foundation for how we govern and manage cyber security assurance. A key component in providing the best support to decision-makers on how to address risk, is to make sure we are certain of how well we perform. This role is about providing confidence to ourselves, our internal and external stakeholders that we are performing in accordance with our internal and external information- and security requirements, and that we sustain an adequate security posture to the current and future threat and risk landscape.
Further, we are keen to be aligned to best industry practices and keep a constant focus on business enablement, risk-reduction and sustained control and compliance.
As our business environment is rapidly changing, we need to be on top of how cyber security assurance impacts our ability to execute our business strategy. Key drivers are of course the expanding attack surface as a result of our more digital business model and interdependence with other parties, but also the escalating uncertainty of the threat landscape. Our organization must become even better in understanding how cyber security assurance supports the business environment and manage it in a coherent, efficient, and effective way and in line with our risk appetite.
Swedbank is moving into a more digital, data-driven, and outcome-focused costume, and thus it is crucial that security in general, but governance is also changing with the same pace and in the same direction. That means utilizing agile ways of working, using data-driven assessment models, focus on increased automation and decrease manual processing, and a focus on innovation and continual improvements.". - Håkan Johansson, your future manager
We look forward to your application at the latest 27.04.2021
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Håkan Johansson, +46703209277
SACO: Henrik Joelsson +46 40 24 25 08
Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46 8 5859 5251
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media
and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other
recruitment services
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5689317
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about cyber security assurance and is looking for a new challenge? Then look no further.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Take part in building the bank for the future - a secure digital bank
Learn and develop yourself inhouse and external to keep your competence up to date
Join an awesome international team of security experts
Be in the front seat of your professional career
What is needed in this role:
information security audits and assurance particularly information security standards and regulations, such as PCI DSS, ISAE, NIST CSF, ISO 27001
designing and evaluating security controls in the payment card space, e.g. PCI-DSS related controls, in large, complex, and federated business and IT environment
designing and improving audit and assurance programs and methodologies, particularly using automated and digital tools
policy and control framework design, mapping, and assurance
excellent communication and stakeholder management
change and program management
solution-oriented, confident, curious and a team-player
Good administration skills needed.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly responsible for the foundation for how we govern and manage cyber security assurance. A key component in providing the best support to decision-makers on how to address risk, is to make sure we are certain of how well we perform. This role is about providing confidence to ourselves, our internal and external stakeholders that we are performing in accordance with our internal and external information- and security requirements, and that we sustain an adequate security posture to the current and future threat and risk landscape.
Further, we are keen to be aligned to best industry practices and keep a constant focus on business enablement, risk-reduction and sustained control and compliance.
As our business environment is rapidly changing, we need to be on top of how cyber security assurance impacts our ability to execute our business strategy. Key drivers are of course the expanding attack surface as a result of our more digital business model and interdependence with other parties, but also the escalating uncertainty of the threat landscape. Our organization must become even better in understanding how cyber security assurance supports the business environment and manage it in a coherent, efficient, and effective way and in line with our risk appetite.
Swedbank is moving into a more digital, data-driven, and outcome-focused costume, and thus it is crucial that security in general, but governance is also changing with the same pace and in the same direction. That means utilizing agile ways of working, using data-driven assessment models, focus on increased automation and decrease manual processing, and a focus on innovation and continual improvements.". - Håkan Johansson, your future manager
We look forward to your application at the latest 27.04.2021
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Håkan Johansson, +46703209277
SACO: Henrik Joelsson +46 40 24 25 08
Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46 8 5859 5251
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media
and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other
recruitment services
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5689317