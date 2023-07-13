Cyber Security - Automotive
Egems AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Egems AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
WHO ARE WE?
EGEMS AB is founded in 2020 and a young company with full of energy with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and support locations aiming to be established in Istanbul and Izmir, Turkey.
The focus is on providing consultancy and employment solutions with result oriented mindset in interim management, project & program management, production & quality management, system engineering, hardware, software development while understanding time, cost and quality balance within automotive, heavy vehicle, telecom, energy and multiple various industry areas.
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are now looking for engineers and managers within Cyber Security - Automotive that will play an active role in implementing CSMS, Cyber Security Management Systems together with other team members such as Engineering, Quality and other business units.
• Support and drive implementation of CSMS and all connected to the R155, R156 and R157
• Past Experience of ISO21434 / R155 and ISO 24089 / R156.
• Guide the organization and projects within CSMS.
• Secure the CSMS deliverables in projects as well as diligently provide quality assurance. In close collaboration with all business units, you'll also be a supportive function within the development of exhilarating processes and securing the safety aspect on the product and its powerful surroundings.
Proven experience / history is needed such as Cyber Security experience within network, cloud, embedded systems, electromobility, ADAS ..
• Knowledge / experience from information security areas such as ISO27000, cybersecurity governance and risk management is meritorious
• Experience from ISO certifications process or vehicle type approval is meritorious
• Past experiences in ISO26262 functional safety is meritorious
• Self-driven, outgoing, result oriented
Please submit your CV together with your application to career@egems.se
, interviews are being held actively. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12
E-post: career@egems.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Egems AB
(org.nr 559226-8741)
Berzeliigatan 14 (visa karta
)
412 53 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7963846