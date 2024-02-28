Cyber Defence DevOps Engineer
2024-02-28
Job Description
The Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) is a key security function at H&M Group, forming the last line of defence verifying and supporting other security controls, safeguarding company staff and assets 24/7.
We are a friendly and collaborative team that work closely with analytics and other security functions within the group. We have a responsibility to develop, setup, manage set requirements on systems and services that are used by security analysts.
It is crucial to this role that you are familiar with Infrastructure as Code, Terraform, Containers and a CI/CD pipeline way of working. We do not expect you to know everything; we learn as we go with modern technologies.
We think you have previously worked in or with *nix shells and have no problem navigating shell in VM's or containers.
Example of the work our team is doing:
Sentinel optimization
Develop automized tools and processes
Maintain and improve current solutions
Parse and ingest new log sources
Continuously improve cooperation with other security teams
Creating patch, updates and architectural processes and routines adhering to all sorts of security regulations
Improve way or working in the team as well as towards other teams
Qualifications
What you need to succeed:
Broad and deep knowledge in Python and/or Azure, as well as any other security toolset that you have
Ability to navigate in *nix and have your favorite shell and maybe even a favorite prompt
An interest in security field with at least an overall knowledge of ISO standards, security frameworks and understanding of log handling and ingestion.
Willingness to learn modern technology stacks/services
A positive spirit and attitude
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position. The role is based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden and we have a hybrid work structure.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound.
