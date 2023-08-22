CX Physical Space Design
2023-08-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Driving the transformation in retail
The purpose of the CX @Retail team, within Retail Operations, is to designing customer-centric experiences where digital, physical, and human interactions play in harmony to deliver personal and meaningful relationships which plays a key part in the transformation of the retail network into a direct-to-consumer model.
The Retail Experience Strategy & Concept Design Manager is an instrumental part of shaping the retail experiences through all physical retail spaces.
This job gives you the unique opportunity to design, develop and drive the retail experience within our physical retail spaces in a world class company- you will be part of shaping our future story!
Who are you
We seek you who dares to challenge the current status quo which is the traditional automotive industry and turn it into a modern, responsive, relevant and number one electric car brand. We welcome inspiration from the CX trail blazers from premium/luxury retail brands.
In your daily job you will be driving the omnichannel retail experience development into the future with a strong focus on consumer centricity, defining what the physical retail experience should be like for our consumers, both near and far. You will work in close collaboration with departments such as brand, marketing, design, digital and product to create the best retail experience for our brand and products. We are a small team with a broad global collaboration platform, and we work with speed and engagement and get things done to enable the business to be successful. You will work with a global perspective, fuelled with local flavour.
Responsibilities
* Lead and develop the retail experience strategy and concepts design and implementation management for all physical retail spaces
* Identify and acquire relevant facts & insights to develop the retail experience strategy
* Develop guidelines and manuals for our retail spaces
* Represent CX @ Retail in various cross-functional alignment, product, and management fora's to drive the consumer-oriented agenda
* Passionately communicating the value of the physical retail spaces and provide an out-of-industry perspective to drive transformation.
Experience
* Master's degree in architecture, interior design, industrial design or equivalent
* 5+ year experience in a Retail experience strategy role
* Proven track record of developing omnichannel physical retail experiences
* Experience in creating environments that consumers love and that brings our brand to life
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your potential to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.
