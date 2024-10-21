Customs Specialist
2024-10-21
We are looking for a Customs Specialist for a global company in Lund. In this role you will support the import/export processes and ensure compliance with local regulations in Sweden. You will execute daily customs activities handling operational issues in imports and exports, while providing effective customs solutions. Start ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Your main tasks will be:
Issue resolution about imports / exports shipments
Import and export controls
Easier customs-related tasks: x questions, investing a lot of time to answer those and guide the different markets on how to do the
Search for missing documents
Return Orders management when it comes to customs matters
Required skills:
Experience in customs activities (Imports and/or exports) in Sweden and is a plus if knows about Nordic countries
If the resource was working directly with companies like customs brokers or freight forwarders, it is fantastic
Microsoft office knowledge: excel, word, power point. If has SAP knowledge is a plus.
Fluency in English
Soft skills:
Proactive
Learning on the fly
Analytic
Take own initiatives and propose new ways of working to improve efficiency
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
