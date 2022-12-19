Customs Administrator | Jefferson Wells | Gothenburg
2022-12-19
Do you want to be a part of an organization that offer a chance to grow alongside talented people? Are you interested in being a part of our customer's development and the forming of, looking for efficient and to set standardized processes? We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a Customs Administrator with previous experience with custom related tasks. Sounds interesting? Submit your application today!
Job type: Consultant, 3 months
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
What we offer
The clients' Customs Transaction team are responsible for the organizations imports, exports and transits for goods arriving to and departing from the Swedish factories. They are also responsible for the consolidation centers in Gothenburg and in other European countries as well as supporting their affiliates. The team are a part of the organizations Global Customs Transactions Team, and you will have colleagues in China and the United States, for instance.
In this role you will work to simplify import and export clearance routines to ensure prompt product delivery while controlling cost, maximizing the use of special trade programs and adhering to regulatory requirements. You will also be working with Outward Processing Relief, End-Use, Suspensions, Quotas and Inward Processing Relief etc.
What you'll do
You will be the driver of improvement activities in the Customs Transactions team, focusing on activities that will enable working processes that supports the Global Customs strategy. You will use your creativity and collaboration skills defining, developing and implementing the standards for our way of working. Part of your time will also be spent in the day-to-day activities performed by Sweden Customs Transactions.
Some of your main tasks:
* On a daily basis, support the daily Transactions work to submitting import and export declarations and related tasks with a sense of urgency
* Analyze and find improvement opportunities in the daily Customs Transactions work to eliminating waste
* Drive improvement initiatives based on the SCM Strategy and more specific, Global Customs and Export Controls Strategy
* Document and take ownership of compliant work instructions and customs processes and keep them up to date.
* Investigate and/or escalate potential savings and duty optimizations
Who are we looking for?
Our customer are looking for a colleague who is not afraid to challenge status quo and is motivated by change. Your ability to "see the bigger picture" and take proactive measures is highly appreciated. To be successful in this role, we believe that you have previous experience from customs related tasks and a solid understanding of the customs declarations process. You have proven experience in process development, stakeholder management and change management.
As a person you are someone with an analytical mindset, you demonstrate ownership and courage in complex situations, you are action orientated and you have great communication skills, you are not afraid of being challenged. Furthermore, you foster an environment of teamwork, collaboration, and trust.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group, and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
Please note that we do not accept any applications by e-mail. Submit your application as soon as possible, we will evaluate the applications continuously.
Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Viktoria Markbrant at Viktoria.Markbrant@jeffersonwells.se
