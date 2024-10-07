Customs Administrator, Global Supply Chain
2024-10-07
At Axis Communications we are passionate about delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world!
Axis success is largely built on highly skilled staff and our strong culture of openness, togetherness and innovative mindset where individuals have opportunity to take responsibility and grow.
The Trade Compliance team enable Axis to import and export products worldwide, always adhering to laws and regulations and striving to minimize import and export costs.
We are now looking for a Customs Administrator to join our team at our head quarter in Lund, Sweden.
Come join our team and contribute to a smarter and safer world!
Who is your future team?
We are a high performing diverse team consisting of twelve skilled persons with different age, gender, nationality, knowledge, and background. The combination makes us strong and adds flavor and joy to our workplace.
Some persons focus on Export Compliance, ensuring that Axis comply with export control regulations worldwide and that our high-tech products are not supplied to restricted countries, parties or users.
Other persons focus on Customs Compliance, securing that import and export activities are performed in a compliant and efficient manner and customs costs are minimized. Your focus will be on Customs Compliance.
What you will do as Customs Administrator:
You will secure that import and export activities are performed in a compliant and efficient manner. In some countries we handle the import and export process ourselves (in-house) and in some markets we are using customs brokers. This means that you in some cases will act as advisor and review that the imports and exports are done properly and in other cases you will carry out the import and export process yourself. You will work closely with a lot of internal and external stakeholders such as Sales, Sourcing, Material Supply, Purchase, Logistics, Distribution, Forwarders, Customs Brokers, Chamber of Commerce and Customs Authorities.
As a Customs Administrator you will be involved in:
* Import and export activities
* HS classification of products
* Country of Origin determination of products
* Customs knowledge dissemination and root cause and problem solving activities
* Improvement activities related to customs processes, tools and ways of working
* Cross functional projects
Who are you?
We believe that you are an analytical person with a strong personal drive and problem-solving skills. You are curious, actively searching for new information and want to develop and learn new things. You have a positive mindset and are a team player but also thrive to work independently, planning and managing your own activities. You like to take responsibility and have good organizational skills as well as ability to see both the details and the big picture - making the right priorities. You easily co-operate across organizational borders, build strong collaboration and long-lasting relations with key stakeholders. You are passionate about Customs and Supply Chain, enjoy interacting with stakeholders from all over the world and love to work in an ambitious team where we make things happen!
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Education within Customs and International Trade
* Fluent in English, both written and verbally
* Preferably a few years' experience working within Customs and International Trade positions
* Preferably experience from working in an international organization
* Preferably experience working in an ERP system, preferably IFS or similar
* Preferably very good knowledge in Excel, Access, and Macro
What Axis have to offer:
Axis is a fast growing and exciting company, already the world leader in our main field - network video. You will work in an international organization with an open-minded and innovative culture where people are enthusiastic and taking pride in what we do.
Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization that values creativity, empower people to take responsibility and promote professional and individual growth. The positions many interfaces will also provide an excellent opportunity to develop a comprehensive understanding of the Axis business as well as building a broad network. Welcome to take part in our success story!
Are you the right person?
Welcome to send your application!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Heléne Eringskog, +46 (0)723527881.
This is a permanent full-time position based at our Head Quarter in Lund, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06
