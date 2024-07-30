Customer Support Team Leader
We are proud to be one of the fastest growing startups in Sweden and the leading service for second hand goods. Our growth requires more colleagues who want to join our journey.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Customer Support Team Leader at Sellpy
As a Customer Support Team Leader, you oversee a team of agents and multiple service channels to provide high-quality support. You maintain a positive and efficient team environment, set daily and weekly goals, and communicate clearly with your team, providing feedback on performance. You are responsible for meeting and improving the team's KPIs, working closely with your manager. Success in this role requires being organised, solution-focused and excited about providing outstanding support to our customers and improving its processes. You should be a natural leader who can motivate and engage your team, with sterling communication skills.
In short, you will
Support customers via chat, email, phone and other channels.
Perform administrative work related to customer support such as reviews, how-to guides, translations and introductions.
Lead, coach, and motivate the team to meet individual and collective goals.
Support in recruitment activities.
Maintain and follow up on introductions of new employees.
Develop and implement strategies and processes to improve our KPIs.
Hold regular team meetings and individual development sessions, including appraisals, quality discussions, and weekly reviews.
Analyse and report on KPIs such as customer satisfaction, handling time and team performance.
Collaborate and communicate with different internal teams at Sellpy, like Tech, Finance, and Operations.
Collaborate and communicate with external partners, such as shipping or financial companies.
Requirements
2-3 years of working experience in customer support.
Previous experience from a leading role.
Excellent problem-solving abilities.
A proactive mindset and a willingness to stay updated and tackle tasks with a problem-solving approach.
Stellar communication skills.
Ability to coach and motivate colleagues and teams.
Basic knowledge of customer support systems such as G Suite and other related tools.
Written and spoken fluency in English, as this is our company language.
We'd be impressed if you have
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment.
Language skills in Swedish, Finnish, Danish, German, Polish or French.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Time type: Full time
Start: As agreed upon
