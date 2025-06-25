Customer Support Manager for Sweden's next Unicorn
SkimSafe AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkimSafe AB i Stockholm
Ambitious? So are we.
At SkimSafe, we build innovative cybersecurity products that make everyday life more secure. Since our launch in 2020, we've grown rapidly - and we're just getting started.
We're a tight-knit, fast-growing team with big ambitions, bringing together a wide range of skills in software development, fraud prevention, customer support, communication, and sales. What unites us is a shared mission: to make the internet a safer place for everyone.
Right now, we're looking for a Customer Support Manager who wants to work on site at our Stockholm office.
You'll be part of a team that values curiosity, pragmatism, and impact.
If you believe the internet should be a safe place for everyone - we'd love to meet you.
Job description
As a Customer Support Manager at SkimSafe, it is your responsibility that all our customers get world class support and fraud assistance.
You will be responsible for developing processes, routines, and KPIs with the goal of delivering the highest possible customer satisfaction, as well as leading our growing customer service team.
What are we looking for?
The most important success factor at SkimSafe is attitude. We're looking for someone with curiosity, energy, and a real drive to get things done. You don't need to have checked every box on day one - we believe skills can be learned, but motivation is something you bring with you.
We're growing fast in an industry that's evolving even faster. That means we value adaptability and a proactive mindset. We don't expect you to have all the answers - but we do expect you to want to be the best in the world at what you do within 5 years.
About you
• You're a skilled customer service manager who's adaptable and can make quick decisions on how to best assist a large variation of customers. You need to think analytically and understands how to weigh different support actions against business goals.
• You're driven by data and results.
• You enjoy autonomy and take ownership from day one.
• You like to build effective processes and routines and solve problems creatively.
• You're not afraid to challenge assumptions - or be challenged.
Key qualifications
• 5+ years of hands-on customer service work
• You care about the details and love delivering great customer communication - whether it's in writing or over the phone.
• A problem-solver who finds joy in helping customers
• Comfortable thinking outside the box when choosing tools or approaches
• Fluent in Swedish and English
What we offer
We offer a competitive compensation package, with a solid base salary and a generous stock options program - because we want you to share in our success.
You'll be part of a tight-knit and ambitious team, working from our headquarters in Vasastan, Stockholm. We're serious about our mission, but just as serious about having a great time while building something truly impactful. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25
E-post: carl@skimsafe.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkimSafe AB
(org.nr 559082-8645)
Surbrunnsgatan 32 (visa karta
)
113 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Carl Martinsson carl@skimsafe.se Jobbnummer
9404152