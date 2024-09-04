Customer Support Engineer - Halmstad/Göteborg
Agilent inspires and supports discoveries that advance the quality of life. We provide life science, diagnostic and applied market laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications and expertise. Agilent enables customers to gain the answers and insights they seek ---- so they can do what they do best: improve the world around us. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
Every day, Agilent Field Service Engineers help our customers to tackle issues that enable scientists and doctors to make discoveries that enhance the quality of life. Through our work, we deliver insights and provide support that keep labs running smoothly and more efficiently. Join our dynamic organization to be a part of this rewarding work.
As a Field Service Engineer for Agilent, you will work at a variety of labs, so having an appetite for continuously learning about new instruments, software and consumables is key. Applying your communication skills, creativity and can-do attitude is essential. The ability to help with solving customer problems and a commitment to deliver the highest-levels of customer service is how you will build customer success.
Your Role:
You will together with a small team of colleagues be responsible for supporting our customers with on-site installation, implementation, maintenance and repair of Pathology systems solutions. Our varied product lines include hardware, software and networking products as well as operating systems.
Installs and optimizes hardware/software/network products and configurations at customer sites.
Diagnoses and resolves product performance problems.
Performs maintenance and repairs.
Ensures customer satisfaction by advising customers on preventive maintenance and configurations, which may impact product performance.
Proactively responds to potential equipment issues to prevent unplanned interruption of customers' business.
Deliver fully integrated solutions, which may include peripherals, communications, operating systems and applications software.
Deliver accurate and timely reporting of service jobs.
Qualifications
6 to 8 years' experience as customer facing Field Service Engineer, preferably with experience on Medical Devices, Laboratory equipment or similar robotic/electromechanics and fluidics equipment.
Good experience with Computer/Software/Server connected and operated equipment.
You will need to be proactive and self-driven, as well as having curiosity and willingness to learn new products.
Verbal and written communication is clear, respectful and timely.
You enjoy travelling and visiting customers.
Proficient level of Swedish and English.
We offer:
A position in an international and dynamic working place with exciting challenges and opportunities. You will become part of a company that works according to these values:
We move diagnostics forward
We care about the needs of our customers and strive to ensure people are treated consistently, fairly and with respect
We deliver effective diagnostic solutions valued by our customers
We are passionate about quality in the solutions we provide to our customers, in the passionate people we attract and develop, and in the processes we work by.
We will make sure you get all the training and development opportunities you need to become the best in your field!
