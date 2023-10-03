Customer Support Agent to a client within the gaming industry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for you who is highly motivated to help our clients' current and future customers to have the best experience of using the apps and the customer service they receive. Do you have experience in supporting consumer customers who use digital products and are fluent in English? Then this is the opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of Customer Support Agent at our client, you will be the first point of contact for customers who need support in using our clients' apps, but you will also assist with any company-related inquiries that are directed to customer support. You will represent our client and you will develop a strong understanding of how the products work and will be the bridge between the customers and the product and marketing teams. At all points of contact, you will as a Customer Support Agent talk to the customers using our clients' tone of voice.
This role includes but is not limited to the following key responsibilities:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• First-line support for all inquiries directed to our clients' customer support
• First line support for app store reviews requiring a reply
• Input communication of fan feedback and recommendations to the relevant product databases
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You who:
• Have a degree level education or equivalent experience (1+ years in a similar role)
• Have knowledge of helpdesk CRM systems (Helpshift, Zendesk or similar)
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken, because it is used in your everyday work
• Have an intrest in gaming
As a person, you have excellent communication skills and attention to detail and accuracy. You also enjoy working with problem-solving.
Please apply with your English resume!
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Fulltime, 40 h/week until the end of the year with possible extension
• Location: Hammarby Sjöstad
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
More information about the client will be given later on in the recruitment process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15098262". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8159923