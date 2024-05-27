Part-time Junior Customer Support Specialist (hourly basis)
Diet Doctor Sweden AB / Stockholm
2024-05-27
Our mission
Diet Doctor is a health-tech company that aims to empower people everywhere to dramatically and sustainably improve their metabolic health. We focus on lifestyle interventions - especially delicious food! - not medication or surgery, and we're building a new product that will make it simple to eat better (not less).
We are seeking a part-time Junior Customer Support Specialist to join our team on an hourly basis. The working hours are mainly during evenings, weekends, and holidays. Ideally, the applicant should be based in Stockholm, but there is great flexibility for remote work and scheduling.
The challenge
As a Part-time JuniorCustomer Support Specialist, you will be at the front line of our customer interactions, providing exceptional support and assistance to our users. You'll play a crucial role in ensuring that our customers have a positive experience with our product to make informed, personalized choices about their nutrition, ultimately leading to healthier, happier lives.
What you'll do
Serve as the first point of contact for customer inquiries via email and social media channels.
Resolve customer support tickets in English and Swedish in ZenDesk related to technical issues and payments.
Provide accurate and comprehensive information about our products and services.
Assist customers in navigating our application and web. Troubleshooting any issues they may encounter.
Empathetically address customer concerns and resolve problems effectively and efficiently.
Collaborate with our tech and product teams to escalate and resolve complex issues.
Maintain detailed records of customer interactions and feedback for continuous improvement.
Act as a brand ambassador, fostering positive relationships with our user community.
We think you have:
Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative, preferably in a tech or health-related industry.
Excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish, both written and verbal.
Empathy and strong commitment to provide outstanding customer service.
Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
Strong problem-solving skills and a solution-oriented mindset.
Tech-savvy with the ability to quickly learn and navigate software applications.
A genuine interest in health, nutrition, and wellness is a plus.
What's in it for you?
Meaningful work: Enjoy the opportunity to contribute to a new product that can help improve the health of millions of people.
Meaningful relationships: Be part of a driven, ambitious, and inspiring work environment with people who want to do good in the world.
Growth: We'll give you lots of responsibility and support to do great things and learn fast.
Our Progress so far
We have built the largest keto and low carb site in the world. Now we're building a new product, based on the latest science, making it flexible and personalized for different dietary preferences.
We're funded by our members (we don't show ads) and have 12+ employees working on the launch of our new product.
We're passionate about building a team of top performers and get great things done fast - because we believe it will significantly increase our ability to make meaningful progress.
Apply now!
Please submit your application in English, as it is our main working language.
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diet Doctor Sweden AB
(org.nr 556777-8062), http://www.dietdoctor.com Arbetsplats
Diet Doctor Kontakt
André Kerikorian andre.kerikorian@dietdoctor.com Jobbnummer
8708834