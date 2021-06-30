Customer Support - Social Media - Tavana IT AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg

Tavana IT AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg2021-06-30For our client we are looking for a native English speaking consultant within Customer Support - Social Media.Our client is committed to create and deliver the most personal solutions in mobility, developing new technologies to live their purpose of providing freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. Be part of redefining the automotive experience our client is pushing the boundaries within electrification, design, safety leadership, sustainability and some of the most exciting action is happening in their new direct consumer business area. In re-defining the customer experience related to car usage and ownership, they are committed to offer the most personal solutions in mobility.What you will doCustomer Service - Communicate with consumers based on their needs via social media to understand their inquiry/issue and communicate a viable solution with a high service level.Administration task connected for customer handling process.Leads - Manage lead generation, delegation and follow-up of leads to ensure that they are being utilized effectively. Take a proactive role in converting consumer leads to sales. Feedback - Take ownership, prioritizing and escalating our clients customers' feedback and feature requests to the relevant internal teams.Continuous improvements of processes and tools - Continuously and actively identify, propose and drive activities with other stakeholders within and outside Uptime to further improve quality and efficiency in their processes and how they are communicating with their consumers.Do you fit the profile?To succeed in the role as Consumer Relation agent our client believe that you should have a background in customer service in a social media context and genuine interest in providing professional customer service. Furthermore you should be motivated by working in a fast-paced, dynamic team with the ability to adapt, manage and meet deadlines. You are a self-driven person with a proactive approach, a problem solver and a flexible team player. Since majority of your time is spent interacting with our clients consumers you need to have excellent oral and written communication skills in English.Preferred previous experience:Customer care operationsWorking in Salesforce or other CRM systemsWorking with sales is meritorious Above all, what our client is looking for is a team member who will embody company values as a caring and customer-centric organization.If you are interested in working in a global context and being a part of an international team, this is the opportunity for you!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-06-30Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-17Tavana IT AB5838227