Customer support - Finsktalande
SkyTech AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2024-03-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkyTech AB i Göteborg
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to join the customer support team at SkyTech AB? We are looking for a finish-speaking customer service representative to join us at our office in Gothenburg. We promise you will have fun with our international and happy team that works with customer support and sales to several European markets. As part of our team, you will have daily contact with our customers via phone and email, provide support on our products and services, update our digital channels, assist with planning advertising campaigns, and produce content for our website and advertising.
No previous experience in the field is required, so if you are a recent graduate or have interest in marketing, e-commerce, or communication, just apply! We want you to speak fluent finish as it is used in daily work and all communication with customers is in finish.
We are looking for someone with a positive attitude, high work ethic, and a strong drive to develop together with us. We believe in meeting daily on site, so you will work at our office centrally located in Gothenburg. The position is full-time during office hours. The position is a temporary position for at least one year. So what are you waiting for? Submit your application today or call us if you have any questions or want to know more! We look forward to hearing from you. Send your application to hr@skytechab.se
SkyTech is Europe's largest supplier of labeling for installations in electrical, plumbing, and ventilation systems. The company has factories in Norrtälje, Orsa, and Balingen, and operates in several countries in Europe. For more information on what we do, visit https://www.kylttidirect.fi
or www.skytechab.se. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-13 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkyTech AB
(org.nr 556558-8653)
Odinslundsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
412 66 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8542580