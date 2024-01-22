Customer Success Specialist with a love for sales & relationships
Fill Technology AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fill Technology AB i Stockholm
As Fill continues to thrive and expand, we have an incredible opportunity within our Customer Relations team. Join us, and let's grow together!
About Fill
At Fill, we're revolutionizing how companies find external competence. Our mission is to create the ideal flow of talent.
About the Role
We're looking for a Customer Success Specialist - someone who's as excited about nurturing client relationships as they are about closing a sale. Your mission: to ensure client delight and open doors to new business opportunities within our existing clients.
What you'll do
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships, understanding their needs and business objectives.
Establish strong relationships with customer stakeholders through regular strategic reviews.
Guide customers in achieving their business outcomes with our solutions, enhancing their engagement and success.
Act as the main point of contact and manage customer accounts post-sale.
Perform client success activities, including onboarding, support, product training, customer feedback, and advocacy initiatives.
Develop an engaging onboarding process for new customers, ensuring a seamless transition onto our platform.
Create and maintain updated training materials, delivering sessions that drive user adoption and operational proficiency.
Analyze historical onboarding outcomes to continuously improve the onboarding experience.
Monitor customer health indicators to identify growth opportunities and at-risk accounts.
Work closely with sales teams to develop strategies for account retention and expansion.
Serve as a customer advocate, representing their feedback in product development meetings.
Facilitate a feedback loop with the product team to inform future product enhancements and prioritize customer-driven improvements.
Lead renewal initiatives, addressing service continuity risks, and enhancing customer lifetime value.
Who You Are
You are enthusiastic about sales, with a proven track record of meeting or exceeding targets.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are second nature to you.
You possess an ability to build relationships with and understand the business needs of our customers.
You have a good measure of empathy and the patience to manage different personalities.
Feel comfortable in chang-management and thrive in helping customers improve their ways of working
You are proactive, energetic, and have a customer-first mindset.
Experience with CRM software and digital communication tools is a plus.
You are a fluent Swedish speaker and have business proficiency in English.
Your background
4+ years in either sales or customer success roles.
Background in b2b environment is a plus.
Background in software/SaaS is a plus.
Familiarity with HR and talent acquisition operations is a plus.
What We Offer
An energizing startup environment filled with high-performing, supportive, and fun colleagues.
Opportunities to shape the success strategies for our international client base.
A hybrid work setup that supports in-office, remote, or blended arrangements.
Performance-based incentives and growth opportunities are in line with our rapid expansion.
Employee stock options.
Apply Now!
Please fill out the application form with all the necessary information. We are excited to hear from you and will respond promptly!
Curious about the lack of a cover letter? At Fill, we remove biases by focusing on effective, evidence-based recruitment practices. This includes utilizing psychometric tests to gauge a well-rounded understanding of our potential future colleagues, ensuring we offer the best candidate experience along the way. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fill Technology AB
(org.nr 559308-8346) Jobbnummer
8412164