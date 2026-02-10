Customer Success Manager [Nordics]
2026-02-10
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Monitum AB i Nacka
Empower our partners to deliver world-class safety services under their own brand - driving new revenue and deep loyalty through our integrated hardware and SaaS solutions.
Join Monitum's Nordic Expansion!
As our Customer Success Manager, based at our Stockholm office, you will drive our growth across Sweden and Norway. You'll manage the strategic success of partners, ensuring they maximize the value of our platform through a seamless, branded experience.
About Monitum
At Monitum, we help companies grow by delivering secure, scalable solutions with measurable impact. Our white-label platform is engineered for enterprise scale, providing the stability required by leading e.g., Telecom operators, Credit intermediaries/credit brokers, and Insurance providers.
With a decade of experience and a team of 21 professionals in Stockholm and Vilnius, we are setting the global standard for integrated safety services.
Responsibilities & Expectations
You are a proactive "owner" and advisor, managing the partner lifecycle from technical rollout to being comfortable engaging in ROI discussions with C-suite executives.
Strategic Integration: Guide partners in integrating Monitum as a seamless add-on or a foundational portfolio for new business units.
Enablement & Revenue: Help partners monetize safety services under their own brand to drive new revenue.
Adoption & Retention: Analyze usage data to ensure high adoption and proactively mitigate churn.
Strategic Expansion: Partner with our Business Development Managers to scale opportunities within your portfolio.
Partner Advocacy: Bridge the gap between Nordic partners and our product teams in Stockholm and Vilnius.
Qualifications & Requirements
In our mature startup environment, how you show up matters just as much as what you deliver. We are looking for a curious, solution-oriented Partner Champion who thrives in a flexible, fast-paced scale-up. While your track record is important, your mindset and alignment with our values are what will truly make you a star at Monitum.
Experience: 3-5 years in Tech Sales or Customer Success, preferably within SaaS. Scale-up experience is a significant advantage.
Skills: A strong sense of ownership, the ability to build trusted relationships, high learning agility, and effectiveness in a fast-changing environment.
Education: A high school diploma is required; a university degree or equivalent post-secondary education in a business-oriented field is considered an advantage (e.g. Business Administration, Economics, Marketing, or similar).
Languages: Fluency in Swedish and English is essential. Other Nordic languages are a plus.
Why Monitum?
Reporting to our CEO, you'll join a high-performing team where professionalism meets a genuine sense of fun.
Impact: No red tape. You are close to every decision with a real seat at the table.
Purpose: Contribute to a mission that matters. Our solutions protect hundreds of thousands of users.
Flexibility: Remote-friendly work and clear paths for global advancement.
Culture: A supportive and dynamic spirit with e.g., after-works and biannual kick-offs.
Stability: A mature start up, going towards scale-up, with essential services and tools, resilient in any economic cycle.
How to Apply
Send your CV and cover letter to hr@monitum.io
or apply via the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen). We review applications continuously.
Ready to make a real impact and grow with us at Monitum? Apply now and let's start the conversation!
