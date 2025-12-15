Customer Success Consultant
2025-12-15
About the Role Wrknest is now looking for a native level British or Irish speaking Customer Success Consultant to join a global leader in assistive technology through a 6-month consultancy assignment with the possibility of extension. The role is based in Stockholm and focuses on providing high-level service and support to professionals working with communication aids.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, service-oriented environment and wants to make a real difference in people's lives.
Your Future Tasks You will support customers through phone, email, and chat, primarily Speech and Language Therapists regarding a variety of products and services. Your work will also include:
Managing quotations and renewals
Handling pre-sales questions and setups for their communication platform for Schools/Professionals
Managing Boardmaker-related inquiries
Booking appointments with clients
Delivering clear and efficient communication in British or Irish English
We are Looking for You Who Have
Native-level fluency in British or Irish English, both spoken and written
Experience from a service-oriented role
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
Strong administrative ability and customer service mindset
Comfortable with fast-paced phone conversations in Irish dialect
Personal qualities: You are service-minded, structured, and able to handle several tasks simultaneously without losing track of details. You are confident in your communication and enjoy supporting others in a meaningful way.
Additional Information Start: As soon as possible Location: Stockholm Scope: Full-time, Monday-Friday, 9:00-18:00 Form of employment: 6-month consultancy assignment via Wrknest with possibility of extension Other: You will follow Ireland's public holiday schedule
About the Client The company is a world-leading provider of communication aids and assistive technologies. Their solutions help individuals with speech and communication challenges live more independent lives. They combine innovation with deep care for their users and offer a collaborative and inclusive work environment. About Wrknest At Wrknest, we don't do things the traditional way. We believe in constantly exploring new ideas and challenging old recruitment methods. We live in a time of rapid digital development. Knowledge must be updated continuously to remain relevant. That's why we don't just look at a candidate's CV-we assess potential and offer tailored upskilling. This way, we can quickly match today's knowledge needs. Read more at www.wrknest.se. Ersättning
