Customer Success Associate to TaxiCaller (Linköping)
2023-06-15
About this position
As a customer success associate you will work with customers by helping them to start using our system in the best way possible, making state of the customer calls on a regular basis to existing customers and by supporting them when they contact us needing help with our system.
Customer contacts will take place through different channels: email, web chat and phone/Skype, so you need to have an excellent command of the English language, both verbally and in writing.
It is a very developing work in an international environment where you will interact with a lot of people every day.
As our product is a so called cloud service, travelling will not be required for this position.
You don't need any specific technical knowledge for this position. You will get training regarding our system, but it's important that you are computer experienced and internet-savvy and that you have excellent customer assistance and problem solving skills.
About you
We are looking for an outgoing and self-motivated English speaking person.
Qualifications for this job
• Excellent customer assistance and problem solving skills.
• Excellent verbal presentation and communication techniques in clear English language with no accent.
• Computer experienced and internet-savvy, and exeprience iPhone and Android user.
• We see it as a positive if you speak a second language, e.g. Spanish.
About TaxiCaller
TaxiCaller was founded in 2011 and has developed a cloud-based taxi dispatch system with support for iPhone and Android apps which has quickly reached international success and is currently used by taxi companies throughout the world. TaxiCaller's dispatch system is groundbreaking because we use the latest technology in both web solutions and smartphones. We are experiencing strong demand for our product and because of that we need to strengthen our customer support department. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-15
E-post: jobs@taxicaller.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Customer success associate". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Taxicaller Nordic AB
(org.nr 556878-7864), http://www.taxicaller.com
Diskettgatan 11A (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
7883999