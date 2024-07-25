Customer Service Representative (Swedish-speaking) - On-site
Webhelp Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Solna Visa alla kundservicejobb i Solna
2024-07-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Webhelp Sweden AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Experience the power of a game-changing career
Are you looking for what's next? We're a global technology and services leader that powers the brands of the future. We help well-known brands - the ones you use every day - improve their businesses with technology and integrated solutions, in over 70 countries.
If you're looking to grow and be inspired, as a Customer Service Representative in Barcelona (on-site), you will be part of our team of game-changers who are powering the brands of the future in tech, finance, travel, fashion, healthcare, and more.
Career growth and personal development
We'll give you all the training, cutting-edge technologies, and the continuing support you'll need to succeed. At Concentrix, there's a real career and personal growth potential. In fact, about 80% of our managers and leaders have been promoted from within! That's why we offer a range of FREE Learning and Leadership Development programs designed to set you on your way to the kind of career you've always envisioned.
What you will do in this role
As a Customer Service Representative on our team, you will:
• Respond appropriately to customers' requests and provide all the necessary advice guaranteeing satisfaction and ensuring contractual SLA is maintained
• Escalate potential service issues
• Liaise with Supervisors/ Mentors on specific projects where requested
Your qualifications
We embrace our game-changers with open arms, people from diverse backgrounds, who are curious and willing to learn. Your natural talent to help others and go beyond WOW for our customers will fit right in with what we do and who we are.
Concentrix is a great match if you:
• Are proficient or bilingual in Swedish and advanced in English
• Have previous experience in a similar position and industry
• Have basic sales skills, upselling and cross-selling
• Are in good disposition to work in a customer service environment
• Have working knowledge of IT Platform, equipment, and applications: Windows/MS Office
If you feel you don't check every box, we encourage you to apply anyway. We'll do our best to match you with the right job, whether it's this or another role.
What's in it for you
In this role, we offer benefits that help you support your unique lifestyle:
• Permanent contract, either 39h/week, or 20h/week, Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 18.00 or from 9:00 to 13:00
• Salary for the part time role: 10 200 euros gross/year + up to 1 500 euros gross/year in bonus
Salary for the full time role: 20,000 euros gross/year + up to 1 500 euros gross/year in bonus
• Great location in Barcelona
• Bring-a-friend (referral) bonus opportunities
• Full paid training on the company and the project you'll be working on
• Career development programs and specialized courses
Experience the best version of you!
If all this feels like the perfect next step in your career journey, we want to hear from you. Apply today and discover why over 440k+ game-changers around the globe call Concentrix their "employer of choice."
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer
We're proudly united as one team, one company, globally. We're committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws.
RRQ24-004258-1-SWEDEN
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Webhelp Sweden AB
(org.nr 556586-1001), https://www.concentrix.com/es/
Solna Torg 19 (visa karta
)
171 45 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8812476