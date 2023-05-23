Customer Service Manager
Tobii Dynavox AB / Chefsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla chefsjobb i Danderyd
2023-05-23
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii Dynavox AB i Danderyd
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
Are you a dynamic leader with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences? We're seeking a talented Customer Service Manager to join our team in Stockholm and take our customer service to new heights. You who will be responsible for leading and coaching the Order Management and Customer Service team in Europe, the UK and China to ensure best in class experience for customers, recommenders, and partners/distributors. You will together with the Customer Service & Support Manager, develop and implement strategic plans and objectives to raise overall customer experience and business value.
Your days will be filled with:
Taking proactive approach to ensuring best in class customer experience is achieved for customers, recommenders, and partners
Leading and coaching the Order Management and Customer Service team in Europe, the UK and China
Responsibility of ensuring Sales Orders are processed effectively from start to finish
Ensuring great collaboration globally including UK, Ireland and Sweden, China
Building great relationships inside and outside the organization, including sales, logistics and partners/distributors
Be the voice and represent the interests of the Order Management and Customer Service team
Perform various other duties as assigned
We are looking for someone with:
High school Diploma or equivalent
At least 3 years experience in customer service or order management or relevant field
Solid experience from a managers position with order management and/or customer service with minimum of 3 years
Experience working with Salesforce, Visma or other CRM/ERP systems
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills in global environment, with the ability to effectively collaborate and influence stakeholders at all levels
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities, with a focus on finding innovative solutions to customer issues.
High quality organizational and leadership skills
Next Step!
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile (in English only)through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii Dynavox AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Karlsrovägen 2 D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tobii Dynavox AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7807043